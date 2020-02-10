Timeline for redeveloping vacant Chicora school unclear after weekend fire

The timeline for reopening a long vacant North Charleston school remains uncertain after the building was extensively damaged in a fire over the weekend.

The former Chicora Elementary School was slated to open next year as a new home for Allegro Charter School of Music, a middle and high school that infuses music into its curriculum, and several other uses. But the plans could be delayed as Metanoia, the nonprofit that has been leading efforts to redevelop the building, expects to see additional expenses to revitalize the former educational facility.

"I think there is a path where we still get the school open in 2021," said the Rev. Bill Stanfield, CEO of Metanoia. "The best answer is we just don’t know.”

Stanfield said a previously determined March 17 closing date for the $20 million project will be pushed back. He said no one has backed out of funding the redevelopment, which will be paid for with tax credits, and contributions from Allegro and the city of North Charleston.

Since 2017, Metanoia has been transforming the dilapidated structure into a space for the community. In addition to Allegro, the building will house the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, as well as space for artists' studios and an early childhood education program.

Stanfield said the nonprofit remains committed to that effort.

"This is not the end of the story," he said. "We’re not giving up on this project.

“We’ve always done this work on faith. For us, faith is believing, in spite of the circumstances. We’re not giving up. We do genuinely feel like there is a path forward.”

North Charleston, Charleston and St. Andrews firefighters were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Saturday, where they witnessed flames rising through the school auditorium's roof.

Fire at old Chicora Elementary school. AVOID local streets. Media info available at 5:00am at Chicora Av & Sucess St. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/uPH7v7mwsk — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) February 8, 2020

Crews couldn’t safely enter the building, so ladder trucks and large hose lines were used to fight the fire from above, North Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh said.

The flames brought extensive damage to the building's 300-seat auditorium, where the roof caved in and destroyed everything beneath, Stanfield said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Financial donations toward redeveloping the building can be made at online at pushingforward.org.