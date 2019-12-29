The massive Lowcountry Corridor West road project will widen Interstate 526, rework the Interstate 26 interchange, and displace hundreds of homes and businesses in a bid to improve the Charleston area's congested highways.

Now is the time for public comments about the multiple alternatives for the roadwork that in 2020 will be narrowed down to one — a "preferred alternative" that could determine how traffic flows for decades to come, and which homes and businesses stand in the way.

Shortly before Christmas, the S.C. Department of Transportation extended the public comment period from Jan. 4 to Jan. 31.

"We did that because we knew everything was falling over the holidays," said DOT Project Manager Joy Riley. "We also get a lot of (online) traffic over the holidays, because I guess people are at home."

She said DOT has already seen lots of comments from individuals, institutions, large employers and public interest groups.

"We're going through them as they come in," Riley said. "Our goal is to process comments and select a preferred alternative in March."

The Lowcountry Corridor West now has four options — known as "alternatives" — being considered for the interchange of I-526 and I-26, and two for the I-526 interchange with North Rhett Avenue in North Charleston.

The different options were presented at a public meeting in November. They can also be seen on the project's website, 526lowcountrycorridor.com, and at a community office set up for the project at 5627 Rivers Ave., North Charleston.

For those with concerns or opinions about the road plans, there's a comment form on the project website, and many other options.

“They can send an email, send a letter, come by the community office, or call us," Riley said.

Here's how:

Online, go to the project website 526lowcountrycorridor.com.

Call 843-258-1135 or 866-632-5262.

Email info@526lowcountrycorridor.com.

On Facebook search for @526Corridor.

On Twitter, follow @526Corridor.

Comments can also be mailed to: I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Project, S.C. Department of Transportation, Post Office Box 191, 955 Park St., Room 401, Columbia, SC 29202-0191.

The coming year will be an important one for the Lowcountry Corridor West project and for commuters in the Charleston metro area who regularly use I-526 and I-26. In 2020, the preferred options for the plan are to be decided, bringing some clarity about the impacts on private property.

Construction on the $1.1 billion project is expected to take about five years, possibly starting in 2023. And while all that is going on, DOT will be preparing for the Lowcountry Corridor East project — widening I-526 from North Charleston across Daniel Island to the end of the interstate in Mount Pleasant.