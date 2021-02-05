Time running out to save 'The Meeting Tree' from Clements Ferry Road project

CAINHOY — John “Sammy” Sanders knows time is running out for "The Meeting Tree."

For the past decade, Sanders has waged a one-man crusade to save the shady, 300-year-old oak tree from being removed as Clements Ferry Road is widened from two lanes to four on the southern tip of Berkeley County.

Sanders said Black residents used the tree, which has been nicknamed "The Meeting Tree," as a community meeting place and it should be preserved.

To emphasize his commitment to the cause, Sanders has constructed a hammock in its limbs and has spent most weekends since late October high above Clements Ferry Road hoping to bring awareness to the tree he says could be preserved if the plan to widen the road is revised.

However, the second phase of the $64 million project that will add two lanes to Clements Ferry, from Jack Primus Road to S.C. Highway 41 near the Wando River, is already underway.

Construction crews are less than a mile away from The Meeting Tree, which sits near the intersection of Clements Ferry and Cainhoy roads, clearing a path for its removal, which could come as soon as Feb. 8.

"I’m not very optimistic,” Sanders said. “If this was a rich White guy’s tree, they might preserve it. But since it’s a tree that represents African-American history and heritage, they are saying it has no value and I disagree with that. There’s no reason to cut the tree down.”

Sanders has tried to enlist the help of local, county and state government officials, including Gov. Henry McMaster, and historic preservation societies, in hopes of saving the tree, but with no luck. He is hoping to get a meeting with state Rep. Mark Smith, R-Mount Charleston, soonest to discuss preserving the tree.

He’s planning a peaceful protest this weekend if weather permits.

“The governor and Mark Smith are kind of the last hope,” Sanders said. “We are hoping that the community will come out and help change people’s minds so we can save the tree.”

Charleston City Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo said there are few options for Sanders at this late date to block the removal of the tree.

“Unfortunately, with this being a state project managed by Berkeley County, the city has continually run into roadblocks,” Delcioppo said. “The city fought to preserve both the tree and a structure on the property, both of which were decided otherwise.”

Sanders' fight is personal. His family has been in the area for generations, and it's been over 30 years since he and his father bought three lots on the now-crowded road.

But he still doesn't own the tree or the property it sits on; that belongs to the county

Sanders wants the road widened on the other side of the street, saying that Clements Ferry Road will be a little straighter and not require gas and water lines to be shifted. But that alternative, while home to less impressive trees, has more wetlands, Sanders conceded.

Berkeley County, which is overseeing the second phase of the project, considered two alternatives that would have avoided removing the tree. However, both options were eventually rejected.

“There were going to be adverse property impacts, additional costs, and increased jurisdictional wetland impacts with the other alternatives,” Berkeley County public information officer Hannah Moldenhauer said in an email.

The historical significance of the tree also has been brought into question.

Since the project was funded with federal and county money, National Historic Preservation Act and the National Environmental Policy Act reviews were triggered.

In 2018, representatives of the State Historic Preservation Office requested the significance of the tree be investigated.

Brockington & Associates, a cultural management resource firm, concluded that the tree did not play an important role within the community’s traditions or culture and the SHPO concurred with the determination.

“While the tree was used as a bus stop and a place for children to play, it could not be identified as having any symbolic significance to the community,” the report said.

With the help of the city of Charleston, Berkeley County will be planting 62 live oak trees in the area to help mitigate the impact of removing the tree.

For Sanders, that will be too little, too late.

“The tree will be long gone by then,” he said.