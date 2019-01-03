Lottery players holding the disputed Holiday Add-A-Play tickets sold on Christmas Day 2017 have until Monday to seek a refund, the S.C. Education Lottery said Thursday.
Thousands of players who mistakenly won because of what the lottery commission said was a computer glitch were denied the win.
The commission voted in May not to pay anything on the potential $34 million worth of outstanding tickets. Paying for tickets printed in error would violate state law, officials said.
Instead of getting the maximum $500 to $2,500 possible for a winning ticket, players can get a refund for the $1 to $5 they bet.
To get the refund, players should mail their original Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets (no copies or other reproductions will be accepted) depicting nine “Tree” symbols purchased on or after 5:51 p.m. Dec. 25, 2017, to this address for a refund:
S.C. Education Lottery, P.O. Box 11039, Columbia, SC 29211-1039
Include your name and return address.
The lottery office will refund the purchase price for each returned ticket and reimburse the player for postage up to the amount of first class USPS postage for the ticket(s) submitted to SCEL.
Over two hours, 42,000 tickets printed for a game that plays like tic-tac-toe contained Christmas trees on all nine squares, instead of the maximum five they’re supposed to have.
People bet a total of $71,000 on those tickets, according to an investigation. How many individual players bought them is unknown.
Retailers paid out $1.7 million in cash on the Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets before the error was discovered.
An audit said the error was caused by flawed software and computer source code, as well as inadequate and incomplete testing by Intralot, the Greek company contracted to handle South Carolina’s computerized games, according to Gaming Laboratories’ report.
The dispute prompted at least two class-action lawsuits by angry players who said the commission should honor their winning tickets.