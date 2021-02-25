Time capsule found under Charleston's Calhoun monument opened after more than a century

A time capsule sealed below the former John C. Calhoun monument in Charleston for over a century and a half was opened on Thursday revealing a rusted cannonball and three tin containers soldered shut, one possibly holding a banner, one some papers and another thought to contain a lock of the former vice president's hair.

The granite and marble container was cracked open in a small room at the office of Brockington & Associates, the archeological firm hired by the city to safely remove the capsule from the base of the monument.

The lid was marked to dedicate the cornerstone on its dedication on a Carolina Day in the 1850s. The interior of the stone was stained with rust, most likely from the corroded cannonball after water seeped inside.

The possibility of unearthing a time capsule under the monument led to months of speculation and intrigue in Charleston.

The city had no definitive evidence of where the time capsule would be located when they began jackhammering and demolishing the base of the Calhoun monument. But old newspaper articles hinted that one might be stowed away under the northwest corner of the structure.

The newspaper clippings also provided clues to the capsule's contents. They suggested whoever opened the time capsule would find a revolutionary-era cannonball recovered from the Charleston harbor, a banner that was carried during Calhoun’s funeral procession, a lock of the former vice president's hair and a copy of his last speech.

A demolition crew hired by the city unearthed the time capsule in late January, more than seven months after Charleston's elected leaders voted to remove the controversial monument that overlooked downtown Charleston for more than a century.

Calhoun, a former U.S. senator and vice president, was an outspoken defender of America's slave trade, which he referred to as a "positive good" on society.

