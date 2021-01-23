You are the owner of this article.
Time capsule believed found at Charleston's John C. Calhoun Monument site on Saturday

  • Updated
lede Calhoun box 1.jpg
Jeff Sherard with Brockington and Associates, removes a layer of tabby after crews find what they believe is the time capsule buried in the foundation of the former John C. Calhoun Monument Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

The long-suspected time capsule placed in the base of the former John C. Calhoun Monument in Charleston is believed to have been discovered Saturday — solving one mystery but triggering many more.

It was described as a granite box that looks like it is covered in marble.

“It’s funny, when we started bringing it down everybody was looking for the capsule up in the top,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said  Saturday afternoon at the now-removed monument site.

time capsule
A box with a bluestone cover and a piece of marble rest atop a box made of granite found buried in the foundation of the former John C. Calhoun Monument  Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

“But down here in the foundation, I think we found what we’re looking for,” he said.

The site is at the center of the footprint area the city taped off around the base when its removal began last year. It appeared to be situated only a few inches beneath the ground surface.

In September the city put out requests for construction companies to demolish the giant pedestal with the stipulation a conservation specialist be on hand during demolition work. Much of the hunting for the capsule was done gingerly because officials did not know if it truly existed or exactly where it was because there aren't any construction documents of the monument.

All they suspected, according to historical documents, is that it was believed to be in the northwest corner of the lower base.

Part of the knowledge about the base was taken from a Nov. 26, 1934 article in The Charleston News and Courier describing what items may be inside the monument.

dig
Crews who have been working for months on the demolition of pedestal on the former John C. Calhoun Monument  dig though a foundation of tabby to uncover what they believe is the time capsule Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

It reads, "...a cannonball recovered from the harbor which was supposed to have been used in the battle of Fort Moultrie; a case containing a banner which was carried by seamen in Calhoun's funeral procession, the banner bearing the words 'The children of old ocean mourn him'; $100 in Continental money; a lock of Calhoun's hair; Calhoun's last speech; and various lists of national and state officers and organization members."

In June of last year, on the fifth anniversary of the Emanuel AME shooting, Tecklenburg and nearly all of City Council announced the Calhoun statue's removal from its high perch in Marion Square. The push to take down the figure of Calhoun came following a riot in the city and on the heels of protests and calls for police reform and accountability sparked by the death of a Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of White police in Minnesota.

Calhoun, a congressman and vice president who died years before Southern states launched the Confederacy, is remembered as a fierce defender of slavery and, to some, a representation of the city's dark past as a hub of the slave trade. The port city of Charleston was a main thoroughfare for importing enslaved Africans into the South. 

When the tall statue did come down, it took a crew 17 hours to remove the 12-foot figurine of Calhoun on June 23 from its perch 124 feet above the city. The statue was affixed with epoxy and a metal pole to the base.

John C. Calhoun (copy)
The John C. Calhoun statue is lifted off its base in Marion Square Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Brad Nettles/Staff

The statue is being stored by the city at an unidentified location.

The drama over how to memorialize Calhoun, one of the most influential members of American politics during his lifetime, began soon after his death in 1850. It’s said to have originated in the parlor of a home on Meeting Street, a conversation that eventually led to the formation of the Ladies' Calhoun Monument Association. A fundraiser was launched, but a woman related to Calhoun by marriage ran off with the cash, the equivalent of $16,000 today.

The first monument to Calhoun went up 1887, but it didn’t last long. It was disparaged, vandalized and sold for scrap. The next statue — the one ordered removed last summer by City Council — was erected in May 1896.

Check back with this developing story.

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

