Tim Scott believes Trump 'misspoke' when he told 'Proud Boys' to 'stand back and stand by'

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott believes Donald Trump misspoke during Tuesday night's presidential debate when he refused to condemn white supremacy and directly addressed a prominent far-right group to “stand back and stand by."

Moderator Chris Wallace gave Trump a chance during the forum to condemn organizations that were inciting violence. When Trump asked for one he should speak out against, Democrat Joe Biden suggested "The Proud Boys" — an alt-right self-described “western chauvinist” group.

Instead of condemning them, Trump told the group to “stand back and stand by" and blamed liberals for the violence in many cities.

Scott, R-S.C., the lone Black Republican in the Senate, told reporters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday he believed Trump made a mistake and didn't say what he intended.

“White supremacy should be denounced at every turn," Scott said. "I think the president misspoke, and he needs to correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”

Trump's reaction was regarded by many viewers as the most notable comment of the night and created a flurry of tweets, headlines and criticism that he was giving the group an endorsement.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted Wednesday he agree with Scott and that Trump needed "to make it clear Proud Boys is a racist organization antithetical to American ideals."

Late Wednesday afternoon, as he was preparing to head to Minnesota, Trump didn't retract the statement but told reporters he didn't know anything about the far-right group.

"I've always denounced any form of any of that," he said. "I don't know who Proud Boys are, but they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work."

Scott has been critical of the president in the past over his racially charged comments. He previously said the Trump administration's "moral authority" had been compromised because of their response to the racial violence during a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

In 2019, he also said the president's comments where "racially offensive" when Trump targeted a group of Democratic congresswomen and told them to "go back" to their countries of origin.

Following Tuesday night's debate in Cleveland, the Proud Boys turned Trump's words into a logo that has been shared widely on social media and leaders for the organization celebrated the president's comments.

Trump's comments about the Proud Boys come after a summer of elevated racial tensions and civil unrest following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery — three Black Americans who died at the hands of police and civilians.

In response, peaceful protests, as well as some violent riots, have broken out in American cities, including Charleston and Columbia.

Trump and Biden's debate was highlighted by crosstalk, personal attacks and a lack of decorum, according to pundits, viewers and politicians.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told The Post and Courier he was disappointed with Tuesday night's performance, and was especially frustrated with Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace.

“The debate was a disaster," Clyburn said in a statement. "I think Biden did the best anybody could possibly do with the rules being as they are and the moderator thinking it was not his role to fact check. It seemed like he didn’t think it was his role to run the debate.”

The Democratic congressman from South Carolina was also disappointed by Trump's Proud Boys comment.

“I think it’s indicative of who this president is and I think people need to stop making excuses for him," Clyburn said. "I think that what we’ve seen is the fruition of Martin Luther King Jr.’s last book, "Chaos or Community." This man is in search of chaos while Joe Biden is trying to build a community.”

During a media avail in Columbia on Wednesday, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster declared Trump the victor of the night.

"That was a very interesting event," said McMaster, who is heading Trump's campaign in the state. "I was fascinated by the back and forth. I found it invigorating. I think that Donald Trump is the consensus winner and has taken great steps, and I think the people appreciate that."

He did do some damage control. During the debate, Trump brought into question the integrity of the election in November and suggested there would be widespread voter fraud. McMaster said there's no reason to believe South Carolinians won't have their vote counted.

Additionally, McMaster's spokesman Brian Symmes said "the governor condemns white supremacy and any group or organization that’s motivated by hatred of any kind" when asked about Trump's Proud Boys comment.