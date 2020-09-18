You are the owner of this article.
Tides, winds and rains to bring Charleston area flooding, low temps through weekend

  • Updated
A man bicycles through water in Charleston during a heavy rain on May 27, 2020. Matthew Fortner/Staff

A combination of rain and tidal flooding is expected to keep Charleston chilly and drenched through the weekend.

The big concern for flooding is the tides, including an 8.7-foot high tide predicted for Sunday morning. It would be one of the highest on record for Charleston, and the highest since November 2018.

It's also the time of year that high tides peak in the morning instead of the evening, and National Weather Service Charleston meteorologist Neil Dixon warns morning commuters to be wary of the water.

Charleston will also be caught between two swaths of low pressure in the western Carolinas and in the Atlantic as Hurricane Teddy passes far offshore, Dixon said. Though coastal residents shouldn't expect any direct impacts from the hurricane, strong northeast winds and choppy waters will reach the Lowcountry.

As the waters rise, temperatures could drop below 60 degrees at night, Dixon said, and may remain in the mid-70s during the day.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

