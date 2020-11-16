Tidal flooding expected in Charleston area Monday morning

Authorities are warning Charleston-area commuters to use caution while out on the roads Monday morning in advance of an expected 7.7-foot high tide that's set to hit around 8:30 a.m.
The tide surpasses Charleston's harbor's 7.5-foot moderate flood stage, according to the National Weather Service's North Charleston office.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for coastal parts of Colleton and Charleston counties, the Weather Service said.
"Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways," the Weather Service said. "If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property."
