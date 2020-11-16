You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only top story

Tidal flooding expected in Charleston area Monday morning

  • Updated
wentworth looking at marina.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Wentworth Street is closed, blocked by police as water fills the streets from the high King Tide Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Charleston. Authorities expect another day of tidal flooding in Charleston on Monday, Nov. 16. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Authorities are warning Charleston-area commuters to use caution while out on the roads Monday morning in advance of an expected 7.7-foot high tide that's set to hit around 8:30 a.m.

The tide surpasses Charleston's harbor's 7.5-foot moderate flood stage, according to the National Weather Service's North Charleston office. 

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for coastal parts of Colleton and Charleston counties, the Weather Service said. 

"Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways," the Weather Service said. "If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property."

This story is developing. Check back for more.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News