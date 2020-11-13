Tidal flooding covers some Charleston roads, NWS sets advisory til 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for Charleston County as the tide was expected to rise above 7.6 feet.

The advisory, set to expire after 8 a.m., also applies to coastal Colleton county.

High tide came in just after 5:45 a.m., and within an hour had pushed water onto parts of Lockwood and Morrison drives, as well as the exit ramp from Ashley River Bridge to Saint Andrews Boulevard.

The City of Charleston warned drivers to avoid traveling on the peninsula if possible until waters have cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.