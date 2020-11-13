You are the owner of this article.
top story

Tidal flooding covers some Charleston roads, NWS sets advisory til 8 a.m.

  • Updated
Coastal flooding
A driver plows through tidal flooding on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Glenn Smith/Staff

 By Glenn Smith gsmith@postandcourier.com

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for Charleston County as the tide was expected to rise above 7.6 feet.

The advisory, set to expire after 8 a.m., also applies to coastal Colleton county.

High tide came in just after 5:45 a.m., and within an hour had pushed water onto parts of Lockwood and Morrison drives, as well as the exit ramp from Ashley River Bridge to Saint Andrews Boulevard.

The City of Charleston warned drivers to avoid traveling on the peninsula if possible until waters have cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

