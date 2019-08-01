Tidal flooding closed multiple streets in downtown Charleston Thursday night.
As of 10:30 p.m., the following roadways were closed due to flooding:
Beaufain Street at Lockwood Boulevard
Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Line streets
The St. Andrews Boulevard entrance ramp off the Savannah Highway bridge over the Ashley River
Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street between Wentworth Street and Ashley Avenue
The Lockwood Boulevard entrance ramp from Savannah Highway
- South Market Street between Church and State streets
Earlier in the day, Charleston officials pre-positioned barricades in anticipation of closures after a 7.8-to-8.1-foot high tide was forecast, according to city authorities and the National Weather Service.
At 9:06 PM: The Charleston Harbor gauge reported 7.85 ft MLLW. Flood stage is 7.0 ft MLLW. Please send us your flood reports or pictures of flooding. Do not drive into flood waters. #chswx #sxwx pic.twitter.com/KsVTSEAXCw— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) August 2, 2019
The tide had reached 7.85 feet as of 9 p.m. and a coastal flood warning was in effect until 1 a.m. Friday, the Weather Service said.
Charleston's emergency management leaders urged motorists to use caution when driving downtown. Officials activated the city's Public Safety Operation Center at 7 p.m.
Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.