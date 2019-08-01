Charleston rain (copy)
Rain caused minor flooding in downtown Charleston in July. The city will activate its Public Safety Operation Center (PSOC) at 7 p.m. due to anticipated flooding Thursday night. File/Gregory Yee/Staff

 By Gregory Yee gyee@postandcourier.com

Tidal flooding closed multiple streets in downtown Charleston Thursday night. 

As of 10:30 p.m., the following roadways were closed due to flooding:

  • Beaufain Street at Lockwood Boulevard

  • Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Line streets

  • The St. Andrews Boulevard entrance ramp off the Savannah Highway bridge over the Ashley River

  • Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street between Wentworth Street and Ashley Avenue

  • The Lockwood Boulevard entrance ramp from Savannah Highway

  • South Market Street between Church and State streets

Earlier in the day, Charleston officials pre-positioned barricades in anticipation of closures after a 7.8-to-8.1-foot high tide was forecast, according to city authorities and the National Weather Service. 

The tide had reached 7.85 feet as of 9 p.m. and a coastal flood warning was in effect until 1 a.m. Friday, the Weather Service said. 

Charleston's emergency management leaders urged motorists to use caution when driving downtown. Officials activated the city's Public Safety Operation Center at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Porter contributed to this report. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

