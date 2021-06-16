Thunderstorms may brew later this afternoon, NWS says

Torrents of thunderstorms have bombarded the Lowcountry since June 12. There may be one more rainfall in store for Charleston County this afternoon.

A cold front will be heading toward Charleston County on June 16, Brittany MacNamara, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said.

The cold front could lead to potential thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Charleston and surrounding counties, MacNamara said. Heavy rain would most likely happen before sunset, she said.

After that, the NWS predicts clear skies through the remainder of the week.

This will be the first sign of uninterrupted clear skies in days. On the weekend of June 12-13, pounding rain flooded low-lying areas in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

A thunderstorm also tore through Charleston and surrounding counties the evening of June 15, featuring heavy winds and hail.

At one point in the evening, winds reached a speed of 62 mph. Quarter-sized hail dropped in neighborhoods in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant and James Island, according to the NWS.

There were 12 partial or complete road closures in the downtown area, Shannon Scaff, director of emergency management for the city of Charleston, said.

All roads are open in the city of Charleston on the morning of June 16, Scaff said. Power should also be fully restored this morning, he said.