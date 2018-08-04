After days of storms, the ground around Charleston is having trouble holding its water.
Thunderstorms Saturday morning and afternoon were not significant enough to warrant warnings from the National Weather Service, but did cause some localized flooding and forecasters say more could be coming before the weekend's over.
Rainfall totals were not immediately available Saturday afternoon.
Michael Stroz, a forecaster with the Weather Service's Charleston office, said storms were expected to dissipate and that Saturday night had the possibility of being relatively dry.
Sunday would bring a chance of afternoon and evening storms, and another day of brief, heavy rainfall, Stroz said.