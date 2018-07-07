Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and flooding to downtown Charleston and surrounding areas Saturday afternoon, causing traffic to snarl and putting strain on local public safety resources.
Though the storm did not break any rainfall records, the downpour caused the usual gridlock and headaches in downtown Charleston.
In nearby communities, however, authorities found themselves fielding a number of significant calls.
Authorities on Isle of Palms responded to several calls for service during the storm.
A woman was injured on oyster shells and the boat she was on became stranded on an oyster bank until the tide came back in, said Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham. In addition, two paddle boarders were stranded but were brought safely back to shore.
Shortly before 3 p.m, authorities received reports that at least one person was struck by lightning near the 21st Avenue beach access point, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.
A man and a woman were in the water when they were struck and a child was near them, Graham said. The man lost consciousness for a short period of time.
The woman was pulled from the water suffering cardiac arrest, she said. First responders performed CPR and the woman was transported to a hospital.
Graham did not know the woman's exact condition upon transport but said it was serious at minimum.
The man and the child were transported on a second ambulance in stable condition, she said.
By midafternoon, radar indicated heavy rain falling throughout the region. Precipitation lingered into the late afternoon hours.
A flood advisory was put in place for Charleston and Berkeley counties at 2:30 p.m. and expired at 4:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
About two inches of rain had fallen across the area and up to an additional two inches was expected to fall throughout the rest of the day, the Weather Service said.
Rutledge is totally flooded between Fishburne and the crosstown. @chswx #chswx #chs pic.twitter.com/uY5gIweKjY— Laura Cergol (@LauraCergol) July 7, 2018
In Mount Pleasant, the town's fire department responded to 15 calls over a 30 minute period, said Battalion Chief Troy Thomas. Lighting struck in several areas and caused an attic to catch on fire at a home in the Hobcaw Drive area.
The fire was extinguished shortly after, Thomas said.
At one point, call volume became so great that the Mount Pleasant Fire Department requested help from the Charleston Fire Department, he said.
"The storm threw a lot of lightning," Thomas said.
Folly Road, a major thoroughfare for beach-goers and travelers, also experienced major flooding.
Couldn’t get a photo cause I got too worked up but car almost completely under water on Folly Road near Camp— Brooks Brunson (@readthebrooks) July 7, 2018
Lots of firetrucks and ambulances going down Folly Road, seen at least 4 streetlights out— Brooks Brunson (@readthebrooks) July 7, 2018
Meanwhile, off the coast, Tropical Depression Three continued to meander, according to the National Hurricane Center. The loose collection of storms is expected to strengthen in the coming days but is not expected to have any direct impacts to the South Carolina coast.
"Guidance continues to suggest that the cyclone will not approach the coast and that the forecast tropical-storm-force winds will not reach the U.S. coast," the Hurricane Center said. "On this basis, no watches or warnings are required at this time, however, interests along the North Carolina coast should monitor the progress of the system."
Meteorologists expect a cold front to gradually move in to the south of the Charleston forecast area, which extends down to Savannah, on Sunday, the Weather Service said. High pressure will build into the middle of the coming week while Tropical Depression Three moves slowly off of the North Carolina coast.
In Charleston, Sunday will see a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and a high of 86 degrees, the Weather Service said. Nightfall will bring a low of 74 and a slight chance of thunderstorms that fades into mostly cloudy conditions.
Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees, the Weather Service said.