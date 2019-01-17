The winning word rolled off Drew David's tongue with ease: "femininity." When he spelled it, he kept the same deliberate pace as he had all morning amid the hush and dim lights of the Summerville High auditorium.
Drew clinched his third consecutive first-place finish in the Dorchester School District 2 Spelling Bee Thursday morning. Never the type to leap for joy or dab on his opponents, he allowed himself the thinnest of smiles, shook a few hands, posed for a picture — and left as quietly as he entered.
"I'm certainly less nervous than I was in fifth grade," he said on the way out. Even back in fifth grade, when his official competition T-shirt hung down to his knees, Drew took fifth place in his district and made a respectable showing at the SpellBound regional competition.
Drew, an eighth-grader at DuBose Middle, upheld his one-man dynasty this year on a day when three different school districts held their spelling bees. Top finishers from each district will advance to the SpellBound March 7 at Charleston Southern University. The event, a qualifier for the National Spelling Bee, will be sponsored by The Post and Courier.
Like most top competitors, Drew keeps a strict routine when it comes to studying. With help from his parents, he has mastered entire practice lists and even begun to correct adults' pronunciations, squeezing study sessions in between his passion projects like tinkering with robotics or 3D-printing in the garage.
His one "trick," if you can call it that, is tracing the letters of the words on his palm as he spells. It's a visualization technique that has caught on with some of his friendly competitors.
This is the final year Drew will be eligible for competition. After taking fifth place at SpellBound in 2018, he said this could be the year he makes it to nationals. He keeps on an even keel, though.
"I must admit I'm also pretty glad to leave the spelling bee because I won't have to go through the hassle of studying anymore," he said.