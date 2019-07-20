Three people are dead and a fourth was injured following two shootings over five hours in North Charleston and Hanahan overnight.
The first occurred around 11 p.m. Friday on Corner Avenue and Purvis Street in Hanahan, near the city's border with North Charleston, said Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.
"When officers arrived, they found two individuals with gunshot wounds and one of them was deceased; the second individual was transported to the Trident Medical Center with life-threatening injuries," according to a statement by Hanahan police.
A third victim also arrived at the hospital but was declared dead, police said.
The dead victims, whose identifies have not been released, were 18 and 19 years old, Oliver said.
At 4:05 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a report of a body in the roadway near 2721 Carner Ave, said Scott Deckard, deputy chief with the North Charleston Police Department.
The scene is located in North Charleston's Neck Area.
Officers found the victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, Deckard said.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Charleston resident Derrick Stuckey.
Stuckey identified as a female and went by the name Denali Berries, said Rico Judon, a longtime friend of the victim's, and Vanity Reid Deterville, a Charleston-based transgender activist.
Stuckey is the 16th homicide victim in North Charleston police jurisdiction and the 37th in the tri-county so far this year, according to a Post and Courier database.
The teens killed in Hanahan were the city's first homicides this year, and the 35th and 36th in the tri-county, the database shows.
No suspects have been named in either shooting. Further information was not available on Saturday.