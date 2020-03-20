Three people arrested in Johns Island felony animal cruelty case

Three Johns Island residents have been charged with felony animal cruelty after a passerby noticed starving horses and dogs in distress on a property earlier this month.
Alberto Salazar Garcia, 34, Rebecca Chavis, 62, and Nicole Michelle Martinez, 39, were each charged with one count of ill treatment of animals, according to a Charleston County Sheriff's Office incident report.
A deputy responded March 10 to a residence on Humbert Road after a person called authorities and said they saw horses eating dirt and dead branches and dogs barking "in distress," according to the report.
The deputy found three horses on the property without access to food or water, the report said. All three horses had visible rib and hip bones.
Authorities also found several dogs on the property in poor condition, the report said. Some were confined in cages and lay in their own filth.
One adult dog had died and deputies found a dead puppy, the report said.
"Three horses, Duchess, Bella and Buddy, were safely transported from Charleston Animal Society to a foster home this afternoon," according to a Charleston Animal Society statement issued on Friday. "The animals who survived are all safe and have been in the expert care of the veterinarians and staff. ... The horses have been eating hay and receiving lots of love on Charleston Animal Society’s animal care campus for the past week."
The six surviving dogs from the property have been made available for adoption, the Animal Society said.
“Ending cruelty like this isn’t possible without community support,” said Joe Elmore, the Animal Society's CEO. “We are committed to fighting cruelty wherever it exists, even during a crisis like the coronavirus.”
The discovery on Johns Island is the second major incident of animal cruelty in the Charleston area in the past few weeks.
On March 8, a dog named Harvey was brought to the Animal Society's shelter suffering severe burns. The dog was found on Harvey Avenue near Interstate 26 and Azalea Avenue.
A $1,000 reward for information in that case still stood as of Friday.
The Animal Society is running a 72-hour campaign to end animal cruelty, according to the nonprofit's statement. The campaign ends Sunday night.
Donations can be made at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org before Sunday at midnight.