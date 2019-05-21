Three of the seven candidates running for mayor of Charleston shared similar views on growth, affordable housing and flooding when they met with about 40 members of the Charleston Home Builders Association Tuesday morning.
But the candidates didn't see eye to eye on everything.
Though six mayoral candidates were invited — City Councilmen Mike Seekings, Harry Griffin and Gary White, self-described "regular resident" Will Freeman, Mayor John Tecklenburg and former Councilman Maurice Washington — only Seekings, White and Freeman showed up.
Griffin was out of the country, and Washington had a longstanding Tuesday morning appointment, organizers said. Tecklenburg had an appointment with the city's Emergency Services director to plan for the upcoming hurricane season, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.
Tuesday's forum marked the first time this year's mayoral candidates were invited to appear together. It won't be the last, and the mayoral field still could grow or shrink: Filing for all city races begins Aug. 5 and ends Aug. 19. The mayor and council elections are Nov. 5.
Asked about growth, Seekings said the focus needs to be on transit and that residents should not see density “as a four letter word.”
White disagreed on public transit improvements, saying it is "inefficient." He said he would work with developers to build job centers where people are living, specifically in West Ashley where many people live but have to leave to get to work. He also said he would create an economic development department.
Freeman said he would encourage higher density on the peninsula and that the city needs a mayor who will advocate for state and federal funding for flooding infrastructure.
On flooding, White said the city needs a 20-year plan and should also tackle low hanging fruit by addressing storm water infrastructure maintenance — cleaning ditches and making sure pipes are the right size.
Seekings said residents need to accept that tides are getting higher and the city needs to prioritize projects. He said flooding and transit infrastructure, like what he saw when visiting the Netherlands, should be multi-purpose.
Freeman said he takes housing affordability seriously because sometimes most of his paycheck had to go toward rent. He said developers should have economic incentives and tax breaks to develop more affordable housing.
Seekings said the city needs to identify what kind of housing it needs — workforce or attainable — then go from there.
White said the city also has to address the fact that incomes are not keeping up with cost of housing.
On the city’s development approval process, White said the process is broken: “It is inefficient, it’s broken.”
Freeman said the city’s development approval process needs to be streamlined and is similar to other towns and city in the county.
Seekings said there’s an easy answer to city’s development approval process: “When I’m in charge of this, your application will be time-stamped when it’s received, and you’ll be assigned someone in the city to be in charge of your project to communicate and set time standards.”
Seekings said he would also merge the city’s traffic and transportation office and the planning office.
West Ashley resident Sheri Irwin has filed paperwork with the State Ethics Commission indicating she is running for mayor, but organizers said invitations to Tuesday's event were extended only to candidates who have publicly announced.