Three former Orangeburg County sheriff's deputies agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges after federal prosecutors accused them of accepting bribes, protecting what they thought were drug shipments and manufacturing false police reports to help immigrants obtain federal visas.

Stanley Timmons, Nathaniel Shazier III and Allan Hunter signed plea agreements in the past month as part of the sprawling criminal investigation, which led to charges against six Orangeburg County law enforcement officials and another man who represented himself as a reserve deputy.

Timmons is prepared to plead guilty to conspiracy to violate federal law, which can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Shazier is set to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and up to a $1 million fine.

Hunter, who worked for the Springfield Police Department at the time of his arrest, is ready to plead guilty to several charges, including visa fraud, conspiracy to violate federal law and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Together, those charges could land Hunter in prison for up to 35 years and cost him $1.5 million in fines if the federal judge hands down the maximum sentence. Federal prosecutors labeled Hunter a "ringleader" in the alleged scheme.

The three men are the first defendants to accept plea agreements in the case. Carolyn Franklin and Willie Rogers, two other former Orangeburg deputies, have not worked out a plea deal with the federal prosecutors in Columbia. Neither has James Tucker, who represented himself as a reserve deputy, or Lacra Jenkins, the former police chief in the small town of Springfield.

The announcement of the charges against the half-dozen law enforcement officials earlier this year shocked Orangeburg County, about 50 miles south of Columbia. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said he was "mad as hell" over the alleged corruption within his office.

“This is just a sad day for law enforcement, and I apologize to my people and to other law enforcement agencies and officers across this country,” Ravenell said during a press conference after the charges were filed in federal court.

The investigation into the alleged conspiracy was led by the FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the State Law Enforcement Division.

The criminal probe accused the former deputies and other law enforcement personnel of taking bribes to create false incident reports that claimed at least five undocumented immigrants were crime victims. That allowed those immigrants to obtain special visas to remain in the country legally for four years, authorities said.

An undercover sting operation also caught the deputies up in a scheme to protect tractor-trailers, which they believed were carrying narcotics and drug money through Orangeburg County.

The sentencing hearings for Timmons, Shazier and Hunter have not been scheduled. Jury selection for the other former deputies is set for Nov. 8.