Three Charleston-area Democratic races headed to runoffs in 2 weeks

Charleston County Democrats in races for the State House 109 House 115 and Charleston County district 3 appear to be headed to runoff elections in two weeks. Top row left to right: House 109 candidate James Johnson, House 109 candidate Deon Tedder, House 115 candidate Carol Tempel. Bottom row left to right: House 115 candidate Spencer Wetmore, Charleston County Council District 3 candidate Rob Wehrman, Charleston County Council District 3 candidate Jesse Williams. Charleston County Democratic Party/Provided.