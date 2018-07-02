A month into hurricane season, the signs are mixed about what the next five months hold.

The ocean off South Carolina is hot and that might be the worst immediate threat for the coast — the chance the warm waters could spin up a tropical storm or hurricane from thunderstorms rolling off the beach.

But the rest of the Atlantic Basin is in an early season doldrums for storms, so the odds keep improving that the period as a whole could be quieter than usual.

Waters directly off the coast are running 1 to 2 degrees above normal, said Mark Malsick, the severe weather liaison with the S.C. Climate Office.

"That has to get one to suspect some sort of short-fused (development) of a weak tropical or sub-tropical (storm) just off the beach," he said.

Hurricane Gaston in 2004 spun up in similar conditions.

The positive early news is that cooler waters elsewhere and other climate factors are expected to interfere with storms trying to form in the tropical Atlantic Ocean, where the worst of them emerge.

"That should result in a suppressed Atlantic hurricane season overall," said Phil Klotzbach, the lead scientist for the Tropical Meteorology Project.

The project is considered a benchmark of hurricane research.

"Our next forecast comes out on July 2, and that will be a significant reduction from our current forecast of an average season," he said.

Matt Napier, an oceanfront resident on the severely eroded east end of Folly Beach, isn't reassured. He keeps his pre-cut plywood shutters stacked and ready.

"Since we've had flood events the last three years in a row, I won't believe there will be fewer storms this year until hurricane season ends," he said. "Even smaller storms can destroy the dune system now. It seems the floods just get worse and worse every year."

Napier isn't alone.

South Carolina is still reeling a little from three years of devastating, tropical-system fueled storms: the historic flood in 2015, the damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and the beach-shredding erosion from Tropical Storm Irma in 2017.

The anxiety is there.

"Most of the beach communities are (just) looking to hold their line of sand," Napier said.

The designated hurricane season runs from June through November, although the storms can form any month of the year.

Even with the positive climatic signs now, forecasters remain wary.

"It's impossible to go much beyond climatology in predicting whether a specific storm will form in the Gulf or Caribbean over the next few weeks," said meteorologist Bob Henson with Weather Underground.

"Given the right conditions, (South Carolina) could easily see tropical characteristics flare up in a relatively small amount of time," said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, of the private forecasting company WeatherFlow.