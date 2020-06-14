Thousands take part in march to Statehouse from MLK Park

Marchers took to the streets from MLK Park, led by an 18-wheeler with a DJ spinning from the flatbed.

Around noon, he played a clip from Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech. The crowd set off from King's namesake park with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin among those who flanked men in suits who organized the S.C. Million Man March near the front.

On a scorching afternoon, Columbia police cleared the roads from the park to the Statehouse.

By the time the marchers reached Columbia’s Five Points district, the crowd stretched a quarter-mile and was thousands deep.

Organizers said the day would be a celebration of black excellence, a weighty and at times joyous rallying cry for justice and black lives.

The crowd swayed and sang along to Kendrick Lamar, Common and Childish Gambino.

“It was a little more lit than I expected it to be,” Benjamin later joked.

During the chorus of 2pac’s “Changes,” Ray Montana, at the front of the pack, pounded his chest and cried out to the sky. He carried a staff with red and black bandannas tied to the tip.

The 49-year-old man, who traveled from Augusta, Ga., is a relative of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia man recently gunned down while jogging through a neighborhood.

“It’s about our people,” Montana said.

Closer to the Statehouse, 54-year-old Columbia resident Herbert Smith stood on the sidewalk and pointed at the crowd.

“Young people, ya’ll are the difference!” he yelled. He declared this the most educated generation of Black Americans in history.

Later, one observer noted that all of the main organizers were under 34 years old.

The event began with a gathering at the park.

The organizers — black men in three-piece suits, black women in dresses — planned the event as a modern Million Man March to the Statehouse.

At one corner of the park, people gathered around Ija Charles. The 23-year-old Columbia artist who displayed her most recent work — a painting of George Floyd with his 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, on his shoulders.

Floyd shared a likeness with his longtime friend, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who recently hoisted Gianna Floyd in the air, while she exclaimed, "Daddy changed the world!"

Charles recreated that scene, this time with Gianna and her dad. George Floyd deserved the share that moment with his daughter, Charles said.

"It was a sacrifice he didn't want to make, but he ended up having to make," Charles said.

Charles, a self-taught artist, said the Floyd family purchased the painting. She planned to mail the work to the family on Monday, after gathering signatures and words of support from those at Sunday's march.

The gathering had only just begun around 11 a.m. when a group huddled around Charles' work, waiting to leave their mark.