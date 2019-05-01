An estimated 4,000 teachers and supporters will assemble on a school day today in Columbia to protest, march and speak for improved working conditions.
The teachers, organized by the teacher advocacy group SC for Ed, have been asking state lawmakers for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes, more mental health counselors in schools and full funding of the state's promises to students.
Teachers are using personal leave days to go to Columbia for a single day, unlike at the weeks-long teacher strikes and walkouts that took place in other states like West Virginia and Oklahoma in 2018.
Seven school districts and a charter school have announced closures due to the mass exodus of teachers and a shortage of substitutes Wednesday. The affected schools serve a combined 123,000 students.
The protest will begin with participants gathering at the S.C. Department of Education office, 1429 Senate St., Columbia. State Superintendent Molly Spearman, who has condemned the protest, will not be at the office. She has said she will be substituting at a Midlands school for the day.
At 9:45 a.m., protesters will march the two blocks to the Statehouse grounds.
From 10:30 a.m. to noon, a variety of speakers will address the crowd, including CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers, several teachers including SC for Ed board member Lisa Ellis, and Sariah McCall, a former Charleston County teacher whose resignation letter was widely circulated after being published in the Washington Post.
From noon to 2:30 p.m., teachers will line Gervais Street by the Statehouse holding picket signs.
