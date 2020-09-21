Thousands of Dorchester students return to the classroom after spending two weeks online

SUMMERVILLE — Thousands of Dorchester County students returned to the classroom Monday after spending the first two weeks of the school year entirely online.

For many Dorchester District 2 students, this week marks the first time they will set foot in a school building for a full day of class since schools were abruptly shuttered six months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But most DD2 students won't be able to return for a full week of in-classroom instruction, at least not yet.

Under the school's "hybrid" phase, third through 12th grade students have been divided into two groups.

One assembly of students will attend in person Monday and Tuesday while another group will attend Wednesday and Thursday. On the days students aren't physically at school, they'll complete their assignments and lessons online from home.

Pre-K through second grade students attend school five days a week via a staggered schedule.

In two weeks, the school board will meet to evaluate the latest COVID-19 disease metrics and decide whether it's safe to bring more students back for a full week of in-person learning.

The district has faced some pressure to alter its gradual reopening plan, with some parents pointing to neighboring school districts in Charleston and Berkeley counties that opened earlier this month with a full week of face-to-face learning.

Still, school and district officials remain steadfast with their original plan to reopen in accordance with metrics outlined by the state health agency.

At Rollings Middle School of the Arts in Summerville, some 330 students showed up Monday.

"They’re pumped up, they’re excited. They know it’s going to be difficult. Parents know it’s going to be difficult," said principal Patrick Pye. "But at least some face-to-face right now is better than none. This is a big milestone for us."

Around 100 students are enrolled in the school's virtual academy option, where they will receive online-only instruction for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year.

At Rollings, the district's hybrid learning model means there are no classrooms with more than 15 students at a time, although some course sections seat less than half of that.

To enforce social distancing and reduce the possible transmission of the virus, all students have assigned seats, and desks are situated so that students are at least six feet apart.

In Allison VanArsdalen's seventh grade social studies classroom, certain desks were marked off with hot pink laminated sheets of paper.

So far, VanArsdalen said, she hasn't had any issues with students not wearing their masks. Every time they enter her classroom, they're also expected to disinfect their hands using the hand sanitizer dispenser mounted near the door.

Nearly three dozen of the stations are scattered throughout the building, in addition to the smaller bottles distributed in every classroom.

"They're very eager to follow directions," VanArsdalen said. "I think they're just really happy to be here. And we're just really happy to see them."

While many things look different at the start of this school year, such as elbow bumps in lieu of high fives, other things look and feel the same, such at the nervous, excited energy that a traditional back-to-school season always brings.

"It's really nice because I get to see my teachers and talk to them not through a computer screen. But it’s also really hard because I can't hug anybody or see my old teachers," 12-year-old Emelia Nix said of her first day back.

"But so far it's been really good. And it's worth keeping everybody safe and myself safe. And hopefully we'll be back to a new normal soon."

In her first period social studies course Monday morning, Emelia was one of only five students in the classroom.

"That was really weird because we usually have like 20 kids in our class," she said.

Wearing a mask for the entire school day might be difficult, she said, but she doesn't mind if it means getting to see her friends again.

"It’s hard to recognize people sometimes with the masks since you can only see their eyes," she added.

Dozens of signs reminding students to practice good hygiene habits with phrases such as "keep calm and wash your hands,” “#staySCstrong” and “germs are all around you” were posted throughout the school.

Yellow floor arrows were spaced every few feet to show the flow of traffic students should adhere to, although the hallways remained mostly empty Monday morning, except during class changes.

The arts-focused school is still working to determine how classes like choir and band will look moving forward. Extracurricular activities and other forms of socialization are also up in the air, Pye said.

"We're really just being mindful and safe because right now we're back in school. So we're making a step in the right direction," Pye said. "We don't do anything to jeopardize that."