Thousands of Dominion Energy customers were briefly without power Tuesday afternoon as outages swept Hanahan and North Charleston.

Dominion employees were working to restore electricity, according to city officials. The company has not yet pinpointed the exact cause of the outage, spokesman Paul Fischer said, but has determined it was an equipment issue.

Hanahan Fire Chief Bo Bowers was at the site of a Dominion transformer on Mabeline Road behind Trident Technical College, which he said had surged.

The surge may have affected the air conditioner in the Hanahan High School gym, causing it to smoke, Bowers said.

Students have returned to class, school district spokeswoman Katie Tanner said.

Residents from Highland Park and Dominion Hills in Hanahan down to Brentwood and Waylyn in North Charleston over to Park Circle were affected, according to Dominion's website.

The outages peaked before noon at just under 13,000 customers affected, but Fischer said all power had been restored by 1 p.m.

Multiple traffic lights were out, according to the North Charleston Fire Department.