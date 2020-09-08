Thousands of Charleston area students return to school for the first time since March

Thousands of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester students returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first day of school.

For many, this was the first time they'd been inside a school building to see their teachers and administrators face to face since schools statewide closed in mid-March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In Charleston County, an estimated 13,000 students, or around 25 percent, are expected to show up for their classes in person. The rest will spend their day learning from home, accessing their lessons from behind a computer screen, either via the district's so-called "temporary remote" learning option, or through the long-term virtual academy platform.

For the students who do attend school in person this year, one thing is certain: their classrooms will look very different than the way they were when students left this spring.

Students, teachers and staff in Charleston County schools are required to wear face coverings while inside school buildings or while on student transportation. In classrooms where desks can't be spaced 6 feet apart, students can expect to see clear, plastic barriers installed on their desks.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, a handful of backpack-clad students trickled inside Simmons-Pinckney Middle School downtown.

While most were successful, Sherrel Brightman and her sixth grade granddaughter were turned away at the door.

Brightman thought she had successfully registered her granddaughter for in-person learning. She showed up Tuesday morning only to find out that wasn't the case. Her granddaughter needed to go home and sign onto her computer for online classes by 8:30 a.m.

"She's disappointed in some sense because she was waiting for this for a long time," Brightman said.

She plans to talk with administrators later this week to find out if it's possible for her granddaughter to transfer to in-person school.

Although her granddaughter's first day of middle school started with confusion, Brightman said she's still going to make the most of it.

"It's alright. I'm OK with it," she said.

Another parent, Yulonda Clayton, was frustrated to learn that her son, an eighth grader at Simmons-Pinckney Middle, was enrolled in CCSD's online school.

Her son, Jacques, showed up outside the building Tuesday morning after he had trouble logging onto his school-issued Chromebook.

“I don’t want my son to be taught online,” Clayton said. “I want him to be in school. I didn't know there was a choice."