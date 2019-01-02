2018 might not have been the rainiest year in Charleston, but a year of downpours left a possible record in a corner of South Carolina.
More than 123 inches — 10 feet — fell at the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery near Lake Jocassee, according to preliminary data by the National Weather Service office in Greenville.
That would be more rain than ever fell in the state at a station of record.
Weather Service personnel could not comment on the possible record Wednesday because of the federal shutdown.
The former record apparently was a little more than 119 inches, recorded at Hogback Mountain near the state line with North Carolina, north of Landrum, according to Melissa Griffin, the assistant state climatologist.
A federal committee will review the Jocassee data and, if approved, it becomes the new record, she said in a tweet.
In Charleston, the official rainfall for the year was 57.69 inches, well short of the 78.89 inches record set in the flood year of 2015.
The mountains tend to be the rainiest part of the state, with an average 70 to 80 inches falling year to year, according to the S.C. Climate Office.
Thanks Melissa Griffin for an update to the totals to the South Carolina JOCASSEE 8 WNW COOP station and potential new STATE RECORD for annual precipitation.. US National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg SC #scwx https://t.co/B6QH2OgxuI— SERCC (@SERCC) December 31, 2018
GSP issues Record Event Report (RER) https://t.co/nDTZ0gnPxI— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 1, 2019
Caesars Head is the rainiest spot, with an average of nearly 80 inches. In the coastal plain, the average is 50 to 52 inches, so 2018 was a rainier year.