A longtime Seabrook Island gardener is getting her plot back.

Mary Johnson, who had tended a space at the island's community garden for 14 years, lost that privilege in October when a change in policy barred all non-property-owners from using the amenity.

But on Monday, the island's Property Owners Association board unanimously voted to reinstate Johnson, 75, who was beloved by the garden community for her deep knowledge and generosity with her produce.

"Isn't that wonderful?" said Johnson, who was able to attend a meeting of the gardeners on Monday night for the first time in months. "It was nice seeing the people that I know loved me and cared for me."

Johnson's saga inspired offers of other land that she could garden, but the Leesburg, N.C. native wanted to return not only to the plot she had meticulously tended but also the community of her fellow Seabrook gardeners.

She has plans to replace the plot's fence, build new planting beds and is waiting on a friend to deliver a new shed for her tools—freshly painted in red, her favorite color.

"I just want to get back out there and just do what I love doing," she said.

Seabrook Island is a town, but a private POA and its 11-member board governs much inside the gated community. The panel voted in the gardening rule changes last year, but it wasn't discovered until later that one of the gardeners would lose her plot as a result.

Some representatives of the POA said the changes were consistent with other rules around the island that partially or fully reserved amenities for property owners. The island has only about 60 long-term renters among its 2,600 properties.

Board president Julie McCullough was not immediately available to comment on the vote on Tuesday morning.

Phil Squire, a board member who will not run for another term when his tenure expires this year, argued that renters shouldn't be limited in amenity use, though he said his perspective was in the minority on the POA board.

Squire said the board should have reinstated Johnson when a motion to do so was presented in December. The measure failed in that earlier vote.

"The whole fiasco was totally unnecessary and should have been handled last year, quietly and smoothly," he said. "It's an embarrassment to the island."

Still, Johnson is grateful she's regained her plot, and so are other members of the community garden. Charley Moore, who keeps bees at the garden, said he thought the board realized that reinstating Johnson was "the right thing to do."

"I think the gardeners are just happy to have Mary back," he said.