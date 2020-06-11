'This is our town:' Rats invade some Charleston neighborhoods near closed restaurants

A respiratory-virus pandemic, a sweeping economic crisis leaving thousands without jobs, lockdowns, police brutality, riots, curfews. What else could be in store for 2020 as June marks the year's halfway point?
For some downtown residents — rats.
Charleston's rats, accustomed to a buffet of scraps from restaurant dumpsters on King, East Bay and Market streets, had few options during the nearly two months restaurants and hotels grinded to a halt.
Resilient creatures, the rats scavenged elsewhere.
More frequent and notable sightings were reported in the Radcliffeborough and Mazyck-Wraggborough Garden District neighborhoods — two communities that straddle King Street north of Calhoun Street.
Henry Golabek, president of the Radcliffeborough Neighborhood Association, said it's the neighborhood strays and his two cats, Salvador Meowi and Diego, who run pest control. Golabek's feline pest control duo brought him two rats in one day.
Golabek said new neighbors on Warren Street had a rat problem, but he's not sure if restaurant closures are the cause.
The West Side, Gadsden Green and Cannonborough/Elliotborough have all been spared, neighborhood association leaders told The Post and Courier this week.
In the Mazyck-Wraggborough Garden District neighborhood, neighborhood president Vangie Rainsford said the rat issue has gotten personal. She's battling an infestation.
"I can hear the scratching on the walls during the day and late at night," Rainsford said.
With people at home, Rainsford said people are probably more sensitive and hyper-aware of the creatures in their neighborhoods. And when fewer people were out driving during shelter in place restrictions, nature took advantage of it.
"A few weeks ago, three rats outran a car on Meeting Street," Rainsford said. "They crossed at the light like 'This is our town.'"
Rainsford thinks the city should get involved and do something about the rat issues, much like the county sprays for mosquitoes.
The concerns haven't made their way to City Hall, though. Councilmen Jason Sakran and Mike Seekings said they haven't heard from constituents about rat issues.
The city, county and state don't have departments or staffing that deal with rats in neighborhoods. If you saw a rat at a restaurant, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control would investigate. But if there's more rats in the neighborhood, it's up to homeowners to call exterminators.
Rainsford said she's had a difficult time getting an exterminator, but some pest control business owners said this week they haven't noticed an uptick in calls about rats.
Drew Leilich, owner of Carolina Exterminator on Wappoo Road, said his business gets a "tremendous volume" of calls on a regular basis.
Leilich said homeowners who wish to prevent rats should trim back trees and shrubs, keep trash cans clean and securely closed and call an expert for an evaluation.
Josh Russell, owner of R and R Rodent Solutions in Mount Pleasant, said he hasn't had a lot of calls downtown lately but heard reports from customers that rats are eating each other.
"It happens," Russell said. "They will eat each other if they run out of food."
Russell said his workers will repair openings rats are accessing, seal off around plumbing, attics and vents to make it more difficult for rats to get in.
Mark Marenakos, owner of Advanced Termite and Pest Control on Ashley River Road, said he's had more. Once a rat finds a place that's comfortable and has a steady supply of food, it won't likely go back to a dumpster a few streets over when they start filling back up.
"I suspect more people are noticing the presence of pests because they are home more, or maybe their tolerance for friction is a little diminished," Marenakos said. "It could be that as much as it is the rats."