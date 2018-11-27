As a seventh-grader, Seth "Pack" Dominiak gave a presentation to his parents to convince them to let him get an Xbox so he could play video games.
As a senior at Academic Magnet High School, five days before graduation, he made another presentation. This time, it was to win their permission for him to postpone college and dedicate himself to his online job as Pack A Puncher, a live-streaming gamer with 1.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Both times his parents relented. "He made this whole PowerPoint," said his mother Kristy Dominiak. "And we said, if a kid's gonna go through that effort and make a PowerPoint he must really want it."
Six months after presenting his parents with his gap-year plan, Dominiak is seeing his career take off. The 18-year-old, who moved out of his parents' house and into a luxury two-bedroom apartment in downtown Charleston, recently inked a deal with Caffeine.tv, a social gaming platform founded by two Apple designers that, according to Variety, received a $100 million infusion from 21st Century Fox.
The lucrative contract Dominiak signed requires him to play live video games on the platform 15 hours a week and is worth more than his father makes in a year.
"And his father's very successful," said Dominiak's mother, who finds herself learning to let go and support her son doing what he's passionate about.
The two recently traveled to Los Angeles to meet with potential agents who are eager to capitalize on Pack A Puncher's popularity and pair him up with musicians and professional athletes looking to break into the online gaming world.
He's already got a date to stream with NBA superstar Josh Hart of the LA Lakers, and he hinted that he's got another one lined up with one of "the biggest artists in hip-hop." He can't name the artist yet because it's not a done deal.
"Drake played with a streamer last spring," Dominiak said. "It was a big crossover, and now they all want to get in."
As a live-streaming gamer, Dominiak plays the wildly popular Fortnite while commentating and chatting with viewers, who pay cash to get their chats to the top and talk with him. He estimates that about 50 percent of his income comes from those chatters.
His mother credits his success to his authenticity.
"I call it his prison ministry," she joked. "It's his place to go to change lives." She said he has received notes from kids who were bullied at school but found solace and escape through his videos.
Not only does Dominiak play games, he makes video blogs and shares details of his life with viewers. In one recent video, he showed off his new apartment and talked about how weird it felt to live on his own and vacuum his own floors.
Dominiak admits that he's not the best Fortnite player out there but he's good at talking while playing, offering tips and tutorials to viewers.
For those who scoff at a job playing videos online, he said it's not been an easy road. "I've had to sacrifice friendships in order to play every day," he said, "even if it was to five or six people in the beginning."
Now that he's playing to bigger crowds and being wooed by Hollywood (he's most recently been tapped for a Froot Loops advertisement), he already has decided to postpone college indefinitely. But don't tell his mother that.