This Berkeley County man is a steelworker by night and a horse racing champion by day

HUGER — Patrick Richardson wouldn't mind quitting his regular job.

It's not that he doesn't like it. Even as the 32-year-old Berkeley County native describes shaping molten metal at the Nucor Steel plant during the graveyard shift, he still talks positively about his coworkers and the work environment.

But his true fulfillment is a mile down the road, at the stables.

He puts on his cowboy boots, a blue polo shirt with the emblem R&R Racing and hoists a bridle on one of his racehorses. He takes her out, carefully connecting her reins to the training line. He washes her down. He feeds her.

This is what he wants to do full time and it's more than Richardson's side hustle. This is his passion, this is his vocation.

Richardson is a winning racehorse owner and trainer. His six quarter horses have raced in more than six states and he's making a name for himself on the track. He's also making money, and has netted more than $783,000 in winnings as of August.

Horse racing is a storied sport, and South Carolina's equestrian roots run deep. It's the state where Secretariat's South Carolina groomer, Eddie Sweat, and U.S. Racing Hall of Fame trainer Lucien Laurin made history in Holly Hill.

In 1734, the first jockey club in the United States was founded in Charleston. The famous Camden Cup and Charleston Steeplechase events have become notable races in the American racing circuit.

It's also an opulent hobby. It often requires owners to have deep pockets and a lot of backers to hire the best staff to care for their expensive and well-bred investments.

Richardson is a blue-collar guy. But that hasn't stopped him.

His staff and ownership group is his family. His two brothers, his dad and his friend Maurice Perry all have an ownership stake in R&R (Richardson and Richardson) Racing. They work, train, travel, win and, sometimes, lose as a family.

"A working man couldn't afford it all," Richardson said. "So, we got the whole family in on it. Other teams and other owners aren't going to be hands-on all the time. But we can do that."

Additionally, horse racing owners are overwhelmingly White, while Richardson is Black. As dialogues about race and equality continue to grip the nation, the horse racing community is also trying to reckon with diversity.

"In terms of racial diversity, we have a lot of work to do to cultivate a more diverse ownership group and a more diverse industry organization," Dora Delgado, the executive vice president and chief racing officer of the Breeders’ Cup, said in a statement this June.

"As we work to change our sport for the better, we should be continuously engaging the Black and Latino communities in conversations about their opinions of the racing industry," she conceded.

Patrick Richardson's father, Henry, said they've noticed the inequality firsthand at various racetracks.

"As African Americans, we stick out at the track," he said. "But this group, they set an example. We're winning. You couldn't tell me 10 years ago that we'd make money racing a horse."

They've learned to cut through the noise and the distractions. The family has made a big splash in the horse racing world and, with a little more luck and a lot of hard work, Richardson thinks they'll soon be at a point where R&R Racing can't be ignored.

Eyes on the prize

Richardson knows that owners like to have fun at the track. They come with their suits, their cigars and their whiskey. But he can't be distracted. He gets dialed in. He's focused.

"I can't sleep the night before a race," he said. "I've got to get up early and get out to the barn and think it all through."

He grew up going to various match races around South Carolina with his uncle. He always liked it, but he never thought he'd be a part of it.

When most people think of horse racing, they think of the Kentucky Derby or hit movies like "Secretariat" and "Seabiscuit." But there are different kinds of horse racing. Richardson's racing is different. He races quarter horses.

Think of the Kentucky Derby like NASCAR: a large lap around a track where people are aiming for position. Quarter horse events are like drag racing. It's all about speed, quickness and pure explosive horsepower.

Quarter horse racing takes place at some of the same tracks as thoroughbred racing. Horses rip down a quarter-mile of track at distances ranging from 100 yards to 440 yards.

It's not uncommon for horses to reach speeds upward of 50 mph. There's usually about a dozen horses per race and they gallop the track in less than 21 seconds on average. Money is raised through gambling odds and betting — something that is unlawful in South Carolina — as well as prize money held at each track.

Richardson's horses have made headlines for impressive performances on the track with the help of professional trainer Joe Davis.

Most notably, his 5-year-old gelding, Stone Cold Leader, has had sweeping success. Richardson bought the horse for $10,000. To date, Stone Cold Leader has netted more than $500,000 in winnings.

In one race in March 2019, Stone Cold Leader forged ahead of his 10 rivals under Richardson's jockey, Rolando Pina, finishing by 1½ lengths in 19 seconds.

“It’s hard to describe how good he is,” Pina said after the race. “He’s the best one I have ever ridden."

And Richardson's luck hasn't run out yet.

Just last month, Richardson's 2-year-old filly, Sheza Freight Train T, won The Lassie Futurity at Delta Downs Racetrack Casino in Vinton, La. She covered 330 yards in 16 seconds racing on a sloppy track.

The All-American Dream

For the Richardson family, the money is a bonus. Henry Justin Richardson, Patrick's brother, said they've gotten to travel far outside of little Huger in Berkeley County. They've been to casinos and racetracks from Indiana to New Mexico.

"We take about four trips each year as a family," Henry Justin said. "It's not about the money. It's about keeping us all together."

Patrick Richardson wants to start boarding horses at his stable in Huger and, ideally, it would double as a small training ground for his horses and others. He knows chasing prize money isn't profitable, especially when there's feed, straw and vet bills to think about.

"I always say you have to make money without winning races," Richardson said. "To keep money, you have to be thinking differently."

He still has a lofty goal: He wants to compete for the All American Futurity at Ruidoso Downs Race Track in New Mexico. The quarter horse event has a purse of $3 million and is the richest race for 2-year-olds of any breed in North America.

"We ain't far from it," Richardson said. "We could run it today, but we want to be able to win it. And I know we can someday."