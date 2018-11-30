Authorities in Dorchester County have named a third suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in early November.
John Carroll O'Quinn, 27, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the death of Devon Jones, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.
O'Quinn is described as 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, the Sheriff's Office said. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies were called just after 12:30 p.m. Nov. 8 to 193 Barons Road for a report of a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to an incident report.
At the residence, a deputy found Jones, 28, on the floor. He was declared dead by county emergency medical services staff.
O'Quinn is the third suspect identified in the case, said Maj. Tony Phinney, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Harmon, a 17-year-old resident of Capts Lane in Ravenel, and Brandon Lance Bivens, a 25-year-old resident of Barnhill Road in Ladson, were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection with Jones' death.
According to the affidavits, investigators believe the incident began as a bid to "rob Jones of a controlled substance."
Harmon and Bivens gave written statements to investigators admitting to the plot and said "a co-defendant shot and killed Jones," affidavits stated.
O’Quinn’s last three known addresses were in Moncks Corner but his current address is not known, the Sheriff's Office stated. He has associates in Goose Creek and Summerville.
Anyone who spots O'Quinn or knows of his whereabouts should immediately call the Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111, or their local law enforcement agency.
Jones’ death was the third homicide in Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction in 2018, and the 46th in the tri-county.