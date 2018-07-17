The third inmate who escaped in May from the Orangeburg County Detention Center has been apprehended, authorities said.
Curtis Green, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after attempting to carjack at least one vehicle at some point during the early morning hours. He was arrested a short while later, Orangeburg deputies said. Details surrounding the circumstances of Green's capture were not immediately released.
Green and two other inmates, Tyshon Johnson and Christopher Boltin, both 27, fled the detention center May 19 after overpowering and assaulting a guard, according to authorities. Both Johnson and Boltin had been apprehended within a week of their escape.
Green, of Fletcher Street in Orangeburg, and Johnson, of 2nd Street in Bowman, were both originally charged with murder while Boltin, of Edisto Avenue in Orangeburg, was originally charged with carjacking and possession of a stolen vehicle.
This story will be updated.