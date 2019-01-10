Clemson will celebrate its second college football national championship in three years with a parade and stadium gathering on Saturday.
Here are five things to know:
It's going to be cold
And maybe wet.
The forecast calls for a high temperature of 40 degrees on Saturday, with an 80 percent chance of precipitation, mostly in the afternoon.
Bring your warmest orange coat. Purple scarf and gloves wouldn't hurt, either.
Parking and road closures
Clemson says all basketball parking lots are reserved for those with 2018-2019 basketball parking passes (McFadden lot, 3E, Ravenel Rd/North Circle, Ave of Champion-West/Courtside Club, Lot 5, Centennial Blvd and the Ave of Champions).
The North Lot (under the north stands of Memorial Stadium) will also serve as accessible parking for the championship celebration. Basketball North lot pass holders can access this lot or have access to Lot 5 with their pass.
Ravenel Road and the north circle of Littlejohn Coliseum will be held for handicap accessible parking using a state issued handicap placard.
• The Orange & Purple Elite track meet will be hosted at the indoor track facility on Saturday. Because of this meet and the softball construction area, there will be no available parade parking in Jervey Meadows.
• The following lots will be available parking for Saturday:
From Hwy 123/Seneca: East Beach lot/Rowing Center (lot 13), 3A, Lot 15, Seneca Creek Meadow, Snow Recreation Center and NewSpring lots (limited bus transportation to baseball stadium).
Along Perimeter Road: Portion of lot 10, Shotgun Alley, Lot 9, Lot 7, South Palmetto Blvd, Lot 20, Lot 21, Lot 22, STI, Brooks Center, Lot 11, C1 (limited shuttles to library).
From Hwy 76/Anderson: R6 (Army Reserve Center off Hwy 76), Kite Hill, Hendrix Center lot, McMillan Rd to East Library Circle.
From Hwy 93/Central: Lot 16 (Thornhill/Calhoun Courts area), Cherry Road, Douthit Hills.
Handicap accessible parking: Available with a state issued placard in the North Lot (under the north stands of Memorial Stadium). Enter off Hwy 93 onto Centennial Blvd to the North lot. Accessible parking will also be allowed in Lot 5 off Perimeter Road.
Grass football parking lots (Lot 1, Lot 2) are intramural fields and will not be available.
Road Closures: College Avenue and all street parking will be closed starting at 4 a.m. Saturday from Edgewood Avenue to Hwy 93. Calhoun Drive and Fort Hill Street will be closed starting at 6 a.m.
Highway 93 from Cherry Road (President’s House) to the intersection at College Avenue will be closed for the parade starting at 7:30 a.m. The ongoing utility work on Highway 93 will close the road from College Drive to Williamson Road. Only one westbound lane is available in this stretch (only after the conclusion of the parade). No eastbound traffic will be allowed beyond Williamson Road.
Parade route
The parade, which will feature the players, coaches, band and cheerleaders, will begin at 9 a.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street.
The route makes a left on to Highway 93 in front of Bowman Field, makes a right on to Calhoun Drive and another right on to Fort Hill Street. The parade will end at the east side of Memorial Stadium.
Stadium celebration
Memorial Stadium gates will open at 7 a.m., with highlights from the 44-16 victory over Alabama in the title game shown on the video board until the parade starts. The parade will be shown on the video board starting at 9 a.m.
At the parade's end, the stadium celebration will begin at about 10:30 a.m., with head coach Dabo Swinney and various players addressing the crowd.
The parade and stadium celebration are free of charge. It will end in time for fans to attend Clemson's basketball game against No. 4 Virginia at noon Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Live stream
Clemson says viewers can watch the parade on its website, clemsontigers.com. Charleston TV station WCIV also is planning to live stream the parade on its website, abcnews4.com.