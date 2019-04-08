The mother of the fifth-grader who died after she was involved in a fight at her Walterboro elementary school said that her daughter, 10-year-old Raniya Wright, was provoked into the altercation by another student, causing her to hit her head on a bookshelf.

Raniya, whose cause of death has not been publicly explained, died March 27, after authorities said she was involved in a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School two days earlier with another fifth-grader. She had to be airlifted to Medical University Hospital in downtown Charleston.

The other student, who has not been named, has been suspended. Ashley Wright, Raniya's mother, told "Good Morning America" that she had complained to the school multiple times that her daughter was being bullied.

"I'm very upset with the school system, starting out, only because of the fact that I've been complaining about the person that she fought numerous times to them," Wright said in the interview that aired Monday. "That's what really breaks me down and makes me question to myself why nothing was never done up until now with this happening.

"I'm thinking they got it handled, and they failed me."

Colleton County deputies responded to the school the afternoon of March 25 and found an unconscious Raniya in the nurse's station. Colleton County School District and law enforcement officials have been mum on details surrounding the incident and have declined so far to say what exactly happened and whether they believe the altercation stemmed from bullying.

A spokesperson for the Colleton County Sheriff's Office declined comment on Monday.

Ashley Wright's statements on the early morning talk show contradict the words of a South Carolina lawmaker, who said last week on the Senate floor that Raniya took no physical blows.

"Not even the banging of (her) head," said Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro, on April 1. "The head was not even an issue."

Reached by phone Monday, Matthews declined to give any additional comment when reached by phone Monday morning.

The Colleton County School Board has not held any public meetings since March 28, when Walterboro residents waited for hours outside the district office for an explanation of what happened. Some locals responded in outrage after the school board chair and superintendent read prepared statements and walked out without taking questions. The district was scheduled to hold a "Community Conversation on Student Achievement" on Monday, April 8, but the event has been indefinitely postponed.

The district has released scant information in the form of updates on its website. The last statement, dated April 3, provided no additional details about the incident or what preventive actions the school board might take moving forward.

Reached by phone Monday, district spokesman Sean Gruber said the school board is considering allowing "additional public comment" at its next regularly scheduled meeting on April 16. He gave no further details about the incident in Raniya Wright's classroom.

"The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, they’re taking the lead on the investigation. We don’t want to release any statements or information that could jeopardize what they’re doing. So until they authorize us to be able to release details, we just can’t," Gruber said.

Patricia Simmons, the vice chair of the Colleton County School Board, also said Monday that she is waiting for the investigation to wrap before offering comment.

"Once that comes out, hopefully, that will spread light and explain a lot of the situation that is going on," Simmons said Monday. "I mean, we are jumping to conclusions. We’re not 100%. Right now, what we need to do is pray for one another and just focus on the safety of the children."

Asked if she could debunk any rumors circulating about Raniya's death, Simmons said, "I'm not at liberty to say anything about the situation until we have gotten some clarity from the medical examiner."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Paul Bowers and Caitlin Byrd contributed to this report.