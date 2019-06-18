James Island Public Service District commissioners looked across the U-shaped table unsure what to do after a third failed attempt to hash out their 2019-20 budget. They couldn't even agree to adjourn their meeting.
The district's legal counsel advised the seven commissioners to recall the budget vote two hours after Monday night's meeting started. If progress wasn't made, just two weeks before the budget is to take effect, the district could see its bond rating suffer, the commission's chairman warned.
Earlier in the night, Commissioner Kathy Woolsey called her husband — James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey — as an expert to rebut the district's four experts, including bond counsel from Massachusetts and the its chief financial officer. When she attempted to introduce an amendment to the budget, another commissioner jumped in trying to call for a vote. Three times, the commission voted to close debate on different budget topics.
After 2½ hours, an initial failed vote, and repeated intervention from legal counsel, the $16.2 million budget — a budget that saw no increase in spending when it was initially proposed months ago — passed first reading. Commissioners cut $5,000 in spending for street signs and lighting.
When debate began on the $5,000 cut that Commissioner Woolsey proposed, she said, "It's just $5,000 for God's sake. I wanted to show that we're doing something for the taxpayers."
Commissioner Eugene Platt cast the only vote no. He had missed last year's vote approving a property tax increase, and he saw the backlash at the ballot box in November, as three pro-budget commissioners lost their re-election bids. Platt said Tuesday he sensed this budget would pass and voted against it. Last year's property tax rate increased by about 13 percent, commissioners said.
Commissioner Woolsey had 10 proposed amendments ahead of the meeting but only planned to introduce five. After successfully reducing spending for street signs and lighting, she sought to reduce spending on the new fire station by 10 percent, later withdrawing the change, then proposing a 5 percent reduction, which failed.
The district's tax rate won't change this year: A home assessed at $250,000 will be billed $75 a year; a home assessed at $350,000 will be billed at $105.
The James Island Public Service District provides fire, garbage collection and sewer service to thousands who live on the island, including some city of Charleston residents, Folly Beach residents, town of James Island residents and those living in the island's unincorporated area.
About 10,000 homes and businesses are protected by the four-station fire department. About 7,000 homes have their garbage collected, while 13,000 homes have sewer lines maintained by the district. The PSD has existed since 1961 and is funded mostly by property taxes, though some island residents also pay fees for different services. There are 9,112 taxpayers in the district, according to JIPSD Administrator Robert Wise.
To draft a no-tax increase budget, Wise said three vacant firefighter positions were frozen and other departments made shifts as well. In total, 13 unfilled positions were not included in the budget. The district has about 112 full-time employees. Commissioners make about $8,000 each, a total expense of $58,135.
Chairman Alan Laughlin requested the no-tax increase budget after winning November's election. After meeting with department heads and studying the district's finances, he concluded some of the commissioners' plans to roll back taxes was not possible because of programs in place, equipment ordered, and contracts already signed.
"This is a service organization, not a political organization, so anything we do to take money away from our program is going to have the potential for reducing services," Laughlin said. "I'd rather people be mad at me and have a high quality of service than people being mad at me and not getting the services they're used to getting."
A public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday and the commission will meet at 7 p.m. to take a final vote on the budget. Laughlin said further amendments may be proposed Monday.
As the commission adjourned Monday, Laughlin told the audience: "Thank you, everybody, for putting up with us."