Drivers will be barred from several streets Saturday morning as marathon runners stream through parts of Charleston and North Charleston.

All road closures will take effect at 7 a.m.

Charleston police will reopen intersections as soon as the last runner has passed and expect to finish by 10 a.m. North Charleston portions of the route should be cleared by 2 p.m.

"I would just ask everyone to be patient," Charleston traffic commander Captain Chip Searson said. "We'll try to get them out as quick as we can."

Marathon runners will begin running from Burke High School at 7:10 a.m., making their way around Hampton Park before heading south along Lockwood Drive. They'll turn north on King Street and then wind around Park Circle, ending the race at Riverfront Park.

Half-marathon competitors will take the same route through Charleston beginning at 7:30 a.m., while 5K runners take North Charleston's Park Circle loop around southeast Park Circle at 8 a.m. and Youth Marathon runners take over a mile of the route at 1 p.m.

Half of Lockwood Drive will remain open to traffic, Searson said, so drivers west of King Street can access the bridge. East of King Street, drivers can access the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge via Morrison Drive.