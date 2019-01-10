The focal point of the University of South Carolina's new logo is not a palmetto tree, a stylized silhouette of the campus's historic Horseshoe, or even a ferocious fighting gamecock.
It's the word "of."
The new logo may help resolve a longstanding identity crisis at South Carolina's flagship university, which often is confused with the University of Southern California in Google searches and in conversations across state lines.
Alumni have for years claimed that they are the rightful owners of the acronym "USC," pointing out (sometimes after a drink or two; sometimes quite loudly) that they were a college before California was a state.
When pressed on the details, a knowledgeable alumnus might concede that South Carolina College did not re-brand as the University of South Carolina until 1866, 16 years after California was admitted to the Union. But it still predated the founding of the University of Southern California by 14 years.
We now have a whole family of logos! Here they are side-by-side: pic.twitter.com/3u5WxKQFLu— University of South Carolina (@UofSC) January 9, 2019
Some simply call it "Carolina," but again confusion can reign: Which Carolina? North or South?
The university's communications department announced the new marketing and monogram logo via Twitter on Wednesday, then spent the day fielding a mix of praise, outrage, nitpicking and saucy GIFs.
"This better be a joke," tweeted sophomore Jack Hornsby.
"Did your rebranding effort seriously involve conceding USC to that school in California?" another tweeted.
Some said they loved it. Others lamented the font choice. Still others asked when they could buy the logo on a sweater and speculated that the whole thing was a research project designed to gauge reactions.
"Not a research project at all. And we expected a mixed bag of reactions. After all, it is something a little different. And this is social media," @UofSC replied.
At least one famous alumnus seems unlikely to swim with the current on matters of style. In his May 2013 commencement address at his alma mater, Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker closed with an encouraging word of defiance.
"Speak well of USC," Rucker told the cheering crowd. "When somebody says to you, 'The real USC is in L.A.,' you tell them that we were a school before they were a state. When they tell you the real Carolina is in North Carolina, you laugh at them."
The Post and Courier has requested information from the university on the design process and any contracts that were issued for the re-branding campaign.
This story will be updated.