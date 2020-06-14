The pull of a trigger. What led up to the death of a Marine at an SC air station.

The sharp popping sound of virtual gunshots and the clacking of video game controllers filled the barracks room, as the two Marines settled in for the night.

They sat next to each other on a futon positioned diagonally in the white-walled space at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, a key training base for the branch about 60 miles southwest of Charleston.

Their eyes were affixed to the two television screens in front of them, set side by side on top of small dressers.

Spencer Daily was drunk; he’d been so for a while. It was a Friday, and it wasn’t unusual that he’d thrown a few back. He had been counting down the months until he could join the Coast Guard. It was April 12, 2019. Only two more months to go.

To his right sat his roommate, Tyler Wallingford. Unlike Daily, Wallingford wasn’t drinking, but he could if he wanted. Both were 21. Empty Shock Top beer cans were on the ground. Full ones in the refrigerator.

Daily's 9 mm gun sat near the two Marines. He had aimed it at Wallingford before, claiming he was teasing. But this night, the game would become all too real.

Wallingford was on the phone with a third Marine, whom he’d known for years. The other Marine was also living on the base but in another barracks. The three talked strategy as they worked through tasks in the video game that simulated combat.

Wallingford and Daily, both corporals, would also spend time together shooting real guns, heading to the range to improve their skills.

As the three Marines directed their virtual characters, Daily grabbed the pistol, which he wasn't supposed to have in the room.

Wallingford leaned back on the futon, staring straight ahead at the television.

Daily jokingly pointed his gun at Wallingford as the two were "rough housing," he would later tell investigators.

The Marine on the phone said he heard Daily scream. “Wally" he cried out, above the sound of gunfire coming from the video game. "No!”

The line abruptly went dead as Wallingford crumpled over, a single round piercing his head.

A pull of a trigger ended the military careers of two young Marines, in what was a deadly year on America's seemingly secure military bases.

For 14 months, officials said little about what led up to the Beaufort shooting or why it occurred. But more than 600 pages of investigative documents and photos, just obtained by The Post and Courier through an open records request, provide a clearer picture — albeit incomplete — of the fatal night.

Drinking all day



Just after 7 p.m. Spencer Daily received a call from another Marine on base. The two planned to go out for dinner.

Earlier in the day, Daily drove roughly 20 miles to the Palmetto State Armory store in Ridgeland, spending $164.72 to buy ammunition and gun accessories. He put the ammo in a storage unit, went to buy motor oil and windshield wipers then stopped at a grocery store before heading back to the base.

He was a fan of competitive shooting, often watching videos on YouTube. He would take his flak jacket and head to the range so he could improve his speed.

Daily met the Marine in a parking lot, in front of a barracks. Both were in VMFAT-501, a Marine fighter training squadron based at Beaufort, a roughly 6,900-acre military installation with more than 4,000 active-duty soldiers.

Wallingford was in the VMFAT-501 squadron, too. Both he and Daily were aircraft ordnance technicians, a job that involves inspecting weapons and loading and fusing them onto planes. Daily and Wallingford had recently moved in together.

Daily told the Marine he’d been drinking all day and had changed his mind about going out to eat, the Marine later said in a statement provided to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Daily asked the other Marine to come to his truck. He grabbed a backpack from it and pulled out a pistol. He handed the unloaded gun to the Marine.

He held it for about 15 seconds before giving it back to Daily, who then loaded the pistol with hollow point rounds.

The Marine said he became uncomfortable and told Daily to unload the gun and put it away.

"Dude, you're a Marine. Why are you scared of being around a gun," Daily asked him.

The two separated. The Marine went to go get a pizza and then watched a movie in his room. Daily eventually headed back to his.

At 8:40 p.m., Daily received a text message in a group chat, asking if he and others wanted to get drinks.

“I’m already drunk as (expletive),” Daily replied. He later estimated he had nine beers before the night was over.

'Wally'

Those who knew Wallingford sometimes called him “Wally.”

As a teenager in Standish, Maine, he was adventurous and active, joining the Boy Scouts and spending part of his free time working fire and rescue calls for the same fire department as his father. One of his most memorable moments came when he saved a kitten from a fire.

He joined the Marines soon after graduating from high school in 2015 and entered boot camp at the Marine Corps’ recruit training center at Parris Island, near Hilton Head Island.

Once stationed at Beaufort, his desire to fight fires continued. He wanted to become a reserve firefighter for the department that covers Beaufort and nearby Port Royal. Some five weeks before the April 12 night, he graduated along with 15 other recruits. An instructor called it one of the tightest-knit groups he had ever seen.

A string of Tuesday night drills, station time with full-time firefighters and emergency responses awaited Wallingford.

When he wasn’t training as a firefighter, he was often skydiving over southeast Georgia, showing off his confident and easygoing nature. He’d been traveling there to do so since at least 2017, sometimes putting in three or four jumps in a weekend.

One video shows him hanging upside down from a plane's wing by his shoes. Wallingford gave two thumbs up before hurtling head first toward the earth more than 10,000 feet below.

For his 100th jump, he ditched his clothes and cut off his underwear before he sliced through the sky, wearing only a skydiving container with his parachute.

But on the day of the shooting, Wallingford hung out close to the base. He had gone to buy iron sights for his gun at a store in Beaufort, Daily later told investigators.

Daily and Wallingford started playing video games with the third Marine when they both returned to the room, after Daily wrote in the group chat that he was already drunk.

'I just shot my roommate'

The scream heard through the phone as the three Marines played the video game was followed by more noises. To another Marine on base, it sounded like someone using a baseball bat to hit a pipe over and over.

Daily's first call to 911, just before 9:30 p.m., didn’t go through. Neither did the second, nor the third. The cellphone reception in the barracks was often not reliable.

Finally, the young Marine stepped outside and this time the connection worked.

“911. What’s your emergency?” an operator said, according to a transcript of the call.

“I just shot my roommate,” Daily said before apologizing. “I accidentally shot him.”

“Where did you shoot him at?” the operator asked.

The head, Daily said, before the call ended.

He sat on the floor, reeking of alcohol, brushing aside another Marine who asked if he was all right. Daily connected with a 911 operator again.

The operator asked if he had secured his gun.

Weapons in the barracks are generally not allowed. According to base policy, a person of Daily’s rank living in the barracks is prohibited from having or storing weapons. He would have had to keep it in the unit’s armory.

He typically kept it in a storage unit and had only recently started carrying the gun on base, he later told investigators.

Daily promised the operator he wasn’t armed. He was in gym shorts and a T-shirt.

“Are you near your roommate?” the operator asked. “Are you able to see if he’s still breathing?”

“He’s in my room,” Daily said. “I can’t see him.”

When military policemen came upon Daily, one said: “Who are you?"

“I’m the guy,” Daily responded.

“What guy?”

“I’m the guy that killed my friend,” the Marine said.

He was put in handcuffs and told officers which room was his.

Inside, they found Wallingford, slumped on the futon. A single bullet wound near his left eye. An Xbox controller still in his hands.

Punishment

As a large group of curious Marines gathered, the military police officer watching over Daily shooed them away.

Daily kept talking. Telling the officer he would be locked up for eight to 10 years for what happened.

The officer took him away and placed him in a holding cell on base where Daily was hysterical at times — crying, hitting a wall and yelling.

Daily would later tell investigators that he and Wallingford weren't arguing or disagreeing when he pulled the trigger. He didn't think the gun was loaded. He was just joking around, not trying to hurt his roommate.

After firing the fatal shot, Daily said he screamed in disbelief. He kept firing, this time around the room, in frustration, he said, before throwing the gun at a wall.

Investigators found the pistol between a wall and the room's bunk beds along with 15 shell casings scattered about. They also found another 9 mm gun between the futon's cushion and frame. They believed it was Wallingford's.

Daily was initially under investigation for murder, records show.

The punishment Daily estimated for himself on the night of the shooting was too harsh. On Jan. 6, at a general court-marital, he pleaded guilty to willful discharge of a firearm, violating a military order and involuntary manslaughter. He received five years and nine months of confinement, forfeited pay and was dishonorably discharged.

The Beaufort Air Station’s group of pilots and mechanics fall under the command of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing based out of North Carolina.

Capt. John Roberts, a spokesman with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, would not elaborate on why Daily was not prosecuted for murder.

In a statement, Roberts called the investigation "thorough."

Wallingford's killing was among a string of on-base shootings last year.

In January 2019, Andrew Johnson, a Marine lance corporal at a base in Washington, D.C., killed another Marine with his service pistol. Johnson said he did not know the gun was loaded when he pointed the weapon at the Marine's head and pulled the trigger.

This month, a military judge found Johnson guilty of involuntary manslaughter, according to Capt. Allison Burgos, a spokesperson for the Marine Corps Base at Quantico, Virginia. Johnson took a plea deal, was dishonorably discharged and received five years of confinement.

The shootings on bases in 2019 increased in scale as the year continued.

On Dec. 4, a sailor fatally shot two shipyard workers at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii. Two days later, a second lieutenant, and member of the Royal Saudi Air Force, opened fire at a Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., killing three sailors. Attorney General William Barr said the latter was an act of terrorism.

Following the Pensacola attack, Defense Secretary Mark Esper called for stronger vetting of international military students. They were also prohibited from buying, owning or handling firearms. That restriction did not apply to Americans.

Roberts, the spokesman, said the policy restricting who can have a gun in the barracks at the Beaufort base has not changed.

Marines "regularly receive training to ensure they are aware of the regulations in place," he said. Those living in the barracks have "their rooms and general areas routinely inspected to ensure compliance with orders and regulations."

On the one-year anniversary of his death, family and friends posted photos on Facebook of Wallingford over the years and of bracelets they wear to honor him.

One person said he wanted to go skydiving on April 12 but couldn't because of the coronavirus. He promised he would do it next year.

A call and text message to Wallingford's mother, and a Facebook message to his fiancée, were not returned.

Spencer Daily's mother, Diane, said in a phone interview that she was still grieving over what happened and the effect that it had on the two young men, their families and those who knew them.

“Ultimately, Spencer is going to have to figure out what to do and how to make something of himself," she said. "And we’re going to be there for him if he needs us.”

Daily is being held at the Naval Consolidated Brig in Hanahan.

Cleve O'Quinn contributed to this report.