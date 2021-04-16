The Post and Courier chosen to join national climate reporting collaborative

The Post and Courier has been chosen to participate in a nationwide reporting collaborative to cover climate change.
In all, 22 news outlets from across the country will combine resources to add context and deepen their journalism focused on the impacts of climate change.
Other newspapers joining this effort include The News and Observer in Raleigh, The Miami Herald, The Times-Picayune and The Sacramento Bee.
The media collaborative was created by the Local Media Association. The collaborative includes some of the regions most vulnerable to climate change — sea-level rise in the Southeast; hurricanes and extreme weather in the Gulf Coast; drought in the Southwest and wildfires in the West; and intense flooding and climate migration in the Midwest/Great Lakes.
In addition to reporters on its investigative team, The Post and Courier has two reporters dedicated full time to environmental coverage — Chloe Johnson and Shamira McCray — with the leadership of Health and Science Editor Lauren Sausser.
“This collaborative couldn’t come at a better time for us,” said Managing Editor Autumn Phillips. “Our city is in crisis as sea levels rise. We have already invested immense newsroom resources into enterprise coverage of climate change, and we are thrilled to share what we’ve learned, learn from others and collaborate with other newsrooms that are facing the same issues in their communities.”
Joining the LMA Covering Climate Collaborative is part of an ongoing commitment by the newspaper. This past year, The Post and Courier formed its first Climate Change Advisory Group, inviting five people on the front lines of climate research and conservation to meet with newsroom leadership several times a year.
The work of the national collaborative dovetails with the newspaper's continuing Rising Waters project that covers climate change like the “breaking story” it truly is. Each flooding event, reporters and photographers head out into the swollen waters and driving rain. Wearing hip-waders, ponchos and COVID masks, they dodged floating garbage, open manholes and hydroplaning cars to chronicle the disruption, devastation and frustration as water once again inundated homes and businesses.
The LMA Covering Climate Collaborative will be led by project manager Kyla Mandel, a writer and editor based in Washington, D.C., who has covered climate and environmental issues for National Geographic and The New York Times.
LMA will collaborate with experts in climate science and climate journalism, including Climate Matters in the Newsroom at George Mason University, and Climate Communication, in association with NOAA and NASA.