While many Charlestonians beat a path inland to escape the wind and rain of Hurricane Florence, some will stay behind to brave the elements — in their cars, in the narrow spaces between buildings, or in the open air.
Homeless locals can stay in storm shelters (see listing below), and many have already made that move. But in every hurricane, a few lag behind.
Donald Watts, 59, of Goose Creek knows something about their mindset. A retired Army veteran, he serves as volunteer coordinator for the North Charleston-based organization Project Street Outreach, which serves local homeless veterans. Whenever a storm barrels toward the coast, he drives his white pickup truck to homeless camps and hiding places, pleading with homeless vets to seek safety indoors.
"A lot of homeless veterans that have been in combat situations are very untrusting," Watts said. "Sometimes there are issues of pride, too."
Post-traumatic stress disorder plays a role in some veterans' decision-making, too, he said. Faced with danger, some fall back on battlefield mindsets and refuse to budge.
One80 Place, a homeless shelter in downtown Charleston, shut its doors at 2 p.m. Tuesday following an evacuation order from Gov. Henry McMaster. Shelter workers started moving occupants to Red Cross shelters farther inland on Monday evening. Spokesperson Amy Wilson said the shelter relocated 77 homeless men, women and children, and packed up an additional 88 people to move to the emergency shelters.
Outreach teams from One80 Place also fanned out on the streets Monday and Tuesday, giving homeless people information about bus routes that would take them to safety.
The latest point-in-time homeless count in Charleston County, conducted in 2017, tallied 3,916 people, including 480 veterans and 173 unaccompanied youth.
Project Street Outreach volunteers continued their work on Wednesday. Watts pulled up to the Barbering Plus shop on Remount Road in a camouflage T-shirt and hat, ready to help. Inside, shop owner and executive director Denise Cromwell rifled through a food pantry, clothing closet and trove of toiletries to pack a suitcase for a veteran. She scarcely stopped speaking or moving, tugging a military-style cap down over a short crop of hair and fielding calls on a Bluetooth headset that never seemed to stop lighting up.
Earlier, an Army veteran named Patti Kelly had reached out to Cromwell via Facebook asking for help. She was staying in a decades-old camper on James Island and needed gas to drive to a pet-friendly shelter outside of Summerville. Cromwell called some volunteers, who met Kelly at a gas station near Otranto Road in North Charleston.
"My only plan was to wait under a loading dock and pray I wouldn't be arrested for trespassing," Kelly said as a volunteer pumped her gas and another loaded a hefty suitcase full of supplies into the back of the camper.
She headed on her way with food, toiletries, and a bag of cat food for her traveling companions, Sam and Woody.
As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities have opened shelters at the following locations:
- Berkeley Middle School, 320 N Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
- Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville. It's a pet-friendly location, but owners must stay with their pets there at all times.
- DuBose Middle School, 1005 DuBose School Road, Summerville: Pet-friendly location. Shelter will only accept small, crated domestic animals, and at least one family member must remain on the premises.
- Goose Creek High School, 1137 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek: Berkeley County residents are welcome, but this is the primary shelter site for Charleston County residents.
- St. Stephen Elementary, 1053 Russellville Road, St. Stephen
Transportation to shelters will be provided by the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority until 9 p.m. Wednesday. CARTA will transport people with pets and those who are disabled to appropriate shelters. Anybody wishing to use CARTA to access a shelter should first call the Charleston County emergency line: 843-746-3900.
CARTA will suspend its operations on Thursday. More information can be found online at www.ridecarta.com/florence.