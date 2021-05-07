The Nature Conservancy secures easement on undeveloped Willtown tract bordering ACE Basin

ADAMS RUN — Charleston County's third-largest undeveloped property is now permanently protected thanks to a conservation easement secured by The Nature Conservancy.

The 2,101-acre Willtown tract, located near Adams Run, borders the ACE Basin National Wildlife Refuge and contributes to a 29-mile contiguous corridor of natural wildlife habitats.

Permanent protection of this property will restrict the number of times it can be divided for home lots and support agricultural, forestry and recreational uses.

David Bishop, The Nature Conservancy's coastal and midlands conservation director, said this particular property has been a conservation priority for a while because it is in the heart of the ACE Basin and surrounded by protected lands. The Willtown tract was an important piece of the puzzle.

The ACE Basin is one of the largest undeveloped wetland ecosystems on the Atlantic coast, positioned around the Ashepoo Combahee and Edisto rivers.

A couple of small houses and sheds are within the tract, but most of the property is comprised of forest land with longleaf pine.

Landowner Northrup Knox Jr. said Willtown has brought his family together for almost 50 years.

"We are delighted this natural landscape will remain wildlife habitat for many years to come," Knox said.

Topography on the property goes from upland longleaf pine areas and airy savanna forests to dark wooded bottomlands, according to Bishop. And since the land is right next to the ACE Basin National Wildlife Refuge, it will help enhance that area and become sort of an extension of it, Bishop said.

The forested land will help filter and clean the water that drains from the tract into the Edisto River and eventually the St. Helena Sound.

"And by keeping the forest working, as the conservation easement allows, will support local jobs and South Carolina's timber industry," said Dale Threatt-Taylor, The Nature Conservancy's South Carolina executive director.

Owners of the Willtown Tract donated a portion of the value of the easement. It was also funded in part by The Nature Conservancy, the Charleston Greenbelt Program, the South Carolina Conservation Bank and the ACE Basin Task Force.