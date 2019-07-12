Ongoing problems with garbage pickup affected around 850 Daniel Island residents this week as garbage cans and other refuse remained piled up along streets for several hot summer days.
Republic Services has a $44,700 monthly contract with the city to collect garbage from Daniel Island, and one of its trucks broke down and was unable to finish its route Monday. On Friday, city trucks were sent in to finish the job.
Matt Alltop, the city's superintendent of environmental services, said the weeklong issue might have been complicated because some residents returned their bins from the curb, but he said it's unclear whether Republic's trucks returned to the area.
Republic Services did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
Alltop said when the contractor and city schedule garbage pickups, he alerts the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, which then sends an email to residents and updates a website and social media accounts.
After Monday's problem, that communication didn't happen in time for Tuesday's truck, Alltop said, adding he started receiving a lot of calls Tuesday and Wednesday from island residents concerned with the lack of pickup.
The city then scheduled a third Republic truck to visit the area on Thursday to complete the route, but the city said it didn't show.
"Thursday we had it all set up and confirmed that Republic Services would be back out here to finish the job that they missed, and unfortunately they did not show up," Alltop said.
Councilman and Charleston mayoral candidate Gary White, whose district includes Daniel Island, got involved Thursday.
"Garbage is really important. Sanitation is really important," he said. "People don't realize how important it is until it doesn't get picked up."
White and Marie Delcioppo, president of the Daniel Island neighborhood association, drove around Thursday afternoon and evening to pick up garbage left on the street. He said they found up to seven bags of trash piled up in some alleyways.
"I don't mean to be gross," he said, "but there were maggots everywhere."
On Friday morning, three city garbage trucks and one trash cleanup crew visited Daniel Island and completed collections there by 12:30 p.m.
"We are not 100 percent sure why they (Republic) did not show up," Alltop said. "There was not very much communication from them yesterday."
The city plans to meet with Republic Services on Monday morning and will ask the company to reimburse the city $6,000 for the cost of Friday's pickup.
"We are going to make sure this doesn't happen again," Alltop said.
White said while the past two weeks have been the worst, he has received complaints of inconsistent garbage pickups for months on Daniel Island.
Alltop said it's not uncommon for pickup services to miss one or two houses during the route, but it hasn't been a significant number in the past.
"Up until this week it has been maybe five or six a week, and at the most maybe 10 to 12," he said.
Island residents still having issues with garbage pickup can call the city at 843-724-7311.