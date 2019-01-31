The federal government quietly shipped enough plutonium to build dozens of nuclear bombs from a site near Aiken last year, a decision that outraged the state of Nevada — and hardly dented a radioactive dilemma in South Carolina.
The U.S. Department of Energy has said little about the secret mission, such as when exactly it sent weapons-grade plutonium across the country or how it was shipped.
But even the broad outline it disclosed in federal court on Wednesday infuriated Nevada’s top officials. And their rage highlights the tough road ahead for federal authorities, who are tasked with getting tons more plutonium out of South Carolina.
Nevada officials were insistent on keeping the plutonium outside its borders, asking a federal judge in the fall to block the shipment.
Little did they know the plutonium had already left South Carolina. The government said the shipment happened sometime before Nevada’s lawsuit was filed in November.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak accused the government of lying to his state and misleading a federal judge. Sen. Jacky Rosen called the Energy Department “deceitful and unethical,” while her counterpart, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, accused the agency of acting in “bad faith.”
The agency contends that it told members of Congress about the plan and “was as transparent as operational security would permit.”
Their fury focused on half a metric ton of plutonium, a pile of powder and metal that wouldn’t fill two 5-gallon buckets. It’s enough to cause profound destruction — enough to build 50 or so nuclear bombs — but it’s small compared with the stockpile that’s still slowly decaying at the Savannah River Site outside Aiken.
The state thinks the Energy Department still has about 12 tons of plutonium here, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.
“This shipment does absolutely nothing to solve what happens to the plutonium at the Savannah River Site,” said Tom Clements, director of SRS Watch, a watchdog group.
South Carolina has been insistent that the bomb-making material has to go. It was supposed to be converted into nuclear fuel to generate electricity, but the government gave up on building a factory that could do that. Plans for the so-called MOX plant spiraled far over budget and decades behind schedule.
So the Energy Department turned to plan B: diluting the radioactive plutonium and storing it in New Mexico. In the meantime, federal law only gives it three years to get it out of South Carolina, sending federal authorities toward temporary storage in Nevada and Texas.
If they don’t move it? “The state stands ready to enforce its rights and hold DOE to its legal obligations,” said Robert Kittle, a spokesman for the South Carolina attorney general’s office.
The Nevada shipment is a test of how it will do that. The Energy Department only sent the first half-ton there because a federal court ordered it to move a ton of plutonium out of South Carolina by the end of this year.
It’s unclear if the Energy Department has fulfilled the order yet. The agency didn’t answer questions about whether it had made any other shipments or if it still needs to ship another half-ton of plutonium.
The first shipment and the outrage it produced illuminate the challenge the government now faces. Nevada, for one, is wary of inheriting the leftovers of America’s Cold War legacy.
Nevada argued in federal court that the first half-ton shipment would be “merely the first step in a series of connected actions” — a domino effect that would stick it with more of South Carolina’s plutonium.
So it asked a federal judge to block future shipments. The judge rejected the state’s motion on Thursday, opening the door for another convoy.