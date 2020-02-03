Traffic is already a headache for people who live near or drive along Glenn McConnell Parkway — commuters coming from Summerville who want to get on Interstate 526, those living in the thousands of homes in the area, and students and faculty at West Ashley High School.

But by next summer, three schools of children, teachers and support staff will head to Wildcat Boulevard, which intersects with the Glenn McConnell, too. There's also a new library going up. And don't forget about the new homes and grocery stores planned, including the new Harris Teeter that's set to open Feb. 12.

Traffic data from the state Office of Highway Safety shows 878 collisions between Bees Ferry Road and I-526 on the 2½-mile-long parkway in the past five years. Five people died in collisions during that time. At Wildcat Boulevard alone, records show 107 crashes in the past five years and 28 injuries.

There are at least four agencies involved in addressing traffic and development in that area: the state, county, school board and city of Charleston.

The state Department of Transportation does not have plans to make improvements to the parkway.

Charleston County is about to add two more lanes, as well as a bike and pedestrian lane, to the highway. Construction could begin as early as July.

West Ashley High School students now start their day at 7:15 a.m. and are dismissed at 2:15 p.m. Andrew Pruitt, spokesman for Charleston County Schools, said district leaders are discussing "possible adjustments to help improve traffic in that area" when three new schools open there.

Keith Benjamin with Charleston's Traffic and Transportation Department said the city is dependent on collaboration from other agencies, such as the county and state.

"The city is definitely functioning as a major advocate for transportation accommodations in the corridor, and the only solution is locking arms with our partners," Benjamin said. "A lot of the work to come is indicative of that."

Jacob Lindsey, the city's planning director, said people involved in West Ashley's master plan wanted safe bike and pedestrian access and didn't want to sit in traffic.

"If you look at this general part of West Ashley, many home developments date back to the '60s, '70s and '80s," Lindsey said.

The largest, most recent development is Carolina Bay — roughly 1,500 homes situated between Savannah Highway and Glenn McConnell. It is connected to Glenn McConnell via Wildcat Boulevard.

"For years, this part of West Ashley development has outpaced structural improvements, and that's why we're taking steps to address infrastructure and drainage," Lindsey said.

Long Savannah, a project north of Bees Ferry Road, could add as many as 6,000 homes. The project also includes new shops, homes, restaurants and, according to Lindsey, will be a new hub for the community. The timeline for that project reaches about 20 years out.