FRANCIS MARION NATIONAL FOREST — While exploring a trail on a sunny weekday morning, Alexis Pepper pauses, standing still as a statue.
“Listen,” she says in a loud whisper to her companion. “Hear that?”
The only sounds are the occasional drip of recent raindrops falling from the tall pines to the soft earth below and, in the distance, the faint rat-a-tat-tat of a red-cockaded woodpecker drumming on a tree trunk.
“That is why I come out here,” she says. “For peace and quiet, to get away from the busy sounds of man, and hear nature. It’s a good way to breathe fresh air and clear your head.”
Pepper is one of about half a million people who visit the Francis Marion National Forest each year.
As new communities and shopping centers bring droves of new residents daily to the west side of Berkeley County, on the east side sits 260,000 acres, fully 25 percent of one of the largest counties in the state, protected by the U.S. Forest Service as a playground for nature lovers who want to while away the hours in a lush landscape of wildlife-filled pine stands, blackwater swamps and marshes.
“You can never tell how big the forest is until you start driving around,” said Allison Williams, information assistant for the U.S. Forest Service.
The Swamp Fox
The forest is named for Francis Marion, the American Revolutionary War officer who was born in Berkeley County around 1732. Known as the Swamp Fox because he used the swamp to evade the enemy during the war, Marion fought battles against the British in this area with methods that are now considered guerrilla warfare. He is buried on Belle Isle Plantation in Berkeley County.
Now, the forest that bears his name features four wilderness areas, seven recreational areas, hundreds of miles of open roads and nearly 120 miles of trails. Awendaw, on the Intracoastal Waterway, is the trailhead for the Palmetto Trail, which when finished will include 500 miles of paths that stretch from the Charleston coast to Walhalla in the Upstate’s Blue Ridge Mountains.
The forest also features two rifle ranges and a boat launch.
The small communities of Awendaw, Huger, Jamestown and McClellanville are all within the Francis Marion’s borders, which also spill into both Charleston and Williamsburg counties.
The forest offers hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, off-highway motorized recreation, hunting, boating, canoeing, camping and a dose of history while also providing habitat for many native and endangered species of fish and wildlife. It is designated as an “important bird area” by both the National Audubon Society and the American Bird Conservancy.
“You could come here every day, do something different and never see the same part of the forest,” said Chuck Russell, who lives on the outskirts of the forest near the small town of Bonneau. “Usually, I’m out here to hunt, but some days I just drive around and don’t even get out of my car.”
Popular activities
Hunting is one of the most popular activities, according to forest publications.
About a quarter of the visitors are there to hunt deer with dogs, still deer hunt, small game hunt or turkey hunt.
But like Russell, many visitors also like to ride past the pine stands and tupelo-filled swamps on the forest’s many miles of pock-marked dirt roads.
Williams cautions that visitors should be careful on those roads, particularly if it’s been raining, and pay attention to service numbers on the roads so they don’t get lost.
But going off the paved roads is worthwhile, she said. Some of those remote thoroughfares lead to breathtakingly beautiful destinations.
“The Francis Marion has many different, beautiful views,” Williams said. “It’s so picturesque and serene.”
For instance, at Still Landing, the water is so motionless and dark that it provides a life-like reflection, she said.
In addition, the forest has about 25 of South Carolina’s 200 Carolina bays, freshwater wetlands characterized by their oval shape, northwest-southeast orientation, raised sand rims and depressed interiors.
They are potential refuges for wetlands species that can include rare plants, amphibians, reptiles, wading birds and mammals.
“They often have things you don’t see in other places, so a lot of people come to seek them out,” Williams said.
The forest also has a long history that has now been documented by more than 4,000 archaeological sites, four historic buildings, and two historic fire lookout towers. (With the exception of interpretive sites in major recreation areas, the Forest Service does not publicize the locations of culturally and historically significant resources to protect their integrity.)
One of the best-known historic sites is a 4,000-year-old Sewee Shell Ring on the forest’s eastern shore near the salt marsh remains as a monument to the culture of the prehistoric population that once inhabited the land.
"It is just a amazing to see that giant ring, and wonder what it was used for," said Lori Kelly of Mount Pleasant. Many scientists believe the ring was used by prehistoric Native Americans in their daily life and for ceremonial purposes. "It's amazing to think about how long it has been there."
In addition to quieter pursuits like hiking, birding and paddling, the forest also provides fun for thrill-seekers.
Joe Weckbacker drives about 40 minutes from his Goose Creek home to the Wambaw Cycle Trail at least once a week to ride the 40-mile path on his dirt bike along with several other regulars.
“It’s worth coming out here,” he said. “This is a good trail and there really is nowhere else around here to do this.”
But for all its offerings, the forest also has a dark side. On average, once a year, the body of someone who was murdered or has committed suicide is discovered within its confines.
And the Forest Service itself has issued a warning to visitors to be on the lookout for debris from methamphetamine clinics, such as flammable fluids, plastic tubing, coffee filters and products that unclog drains.
“I used to bring a bag with me and clean up trash as I walked,” said Pepper, a frequent hiker. “But now I’m kind of afraid to touch much of the stuff that’s left behind.”
More than recreation
Providing recreation is not the forest’s only role. The Francis Marion has many ecological benefits too, Williams said.
It is managed to sustain its renewable resources, including timber, recreation and wildlife, while maintaining the long-term health and productivity of the land, in accordance with the Multiple-Use Sustained Yield Act of 1960.
When the government bought the forest land in 1936, it had been logged numerous times, and the Forest Service sought to create a more sustainable program.
Then in 1989, Hurricane Hugo wiped out large areas of loblolly pine and sweetgum, leveling more than a third of the forest and changing the forest's mission as it sought to re-establish the original longleaf pine ecosystem.
Now, small tracts dot the landscape where trees are marked with spray paint to signify their status. In these areas, trees are being harvested for timber.
“The Forest Service doesn’t do clear cutting, but they thin, and they thin for wildlife and for other things as well,” Williams said. “Everybody in the office has to work together if there is a timber sale because there could be many different things in that area that could be affected by the timber sale. Is there something precious in that area? Are there special flowers?”
The timber sales not only bring in cash, but the thinning of trees also benefits the land, getting rid of underbrush and opening it up for endangered species like the red-cockaded woodpecker, Williams said.
Prescribed burns also have the same benefit.
Part of the revenue generated from activities on Forest Service lands goes back to the counties to help improve public schools, maintain infrastructure, improve the health of watersheds and ecosystems, protect communities, and strengthen local economies.
In 2012, for instance, the Forest Service paid Berkeley County $478,533.
“The county is good for the forest and the forest is good for the county,” Williams said. "It's a good relationship. A lot of the people who are moving here are doing so for the forest."