Carbon monoxide poisoning, traffic wrecks and flooding from Tropical Storm Florence have killed at least eight people across South Carolina — from the Upstate to the Pee Dee and Lowcountry.
And though the sun was shining Wednesday, authorities said the dangers are not over.
The latest deaths were reported Tuesday night after a jail transport van was swamped by floodwater from the Little Pee Dee River near Nichols.
With several rivers still overflowing, officials said hazardous conditions will continue to pose a threat to South Carolina drivers, mainly in the Pee Dee.
Two of the deaths since Friday were linked to the use of a generator inside a home. But power has been restored to most of the customers who had lost it.
At least 27 deaths in North Carolina and two in Virginia also have been linked to the storm, The Associated Press reported.
This is a list of the fatalities in the Palmetto State and how they happened:
Friday
- Mark Carter King, 63, and Debbie Collins Rion, 61: The couple died about 8 p.m. after breathing in carbon monoxide from a generator that was running in their Loris home. The storm had knocked out power to their community on Scenic Drive in the small Horry County city. Their bodies were found the next day. King worked at a local car dealership. Rion was a retired teacher. Loved ones called them grandparents and soulmates.
- Amber Dawn Lee, 61: The Union woman was northbound on S.C. Highway 18 near the Upstate town of Jonesville about 9:40 p.m. when her Chevrolet pickup's roof hit a tree that had fallen and come to a rest 6 feet above the road surface. Lee, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene near Bobby Faucette Road. She worked at The Cafe, a popular Jonesville restaurant. At the time, hers was the first death to have been attributed to the storm.
Sunday
- Michael Dalton Prince, 23: The Georgetown man was in a southbound pickup with two other people about 2:30 a.m. when the truck hit water on Plantersville Road, which parallels the Great Pee Dee River. The truck went out of control and flipped into a watery ditch, state troopers said. Another passenger and the driver escaped, but Prince was trapped. He drowned. Prince was a father who was expecting a second son.
- Rhonda Rebecca Hartley, 30: At 6 a.m., state troopers said, the Leesville woman was in a pickup that hit standing water near 4500 Pond Branch Road in the Gilbert area, a small town in Lexington County. After the driver lost control, the pickup crossed the centerline, left the road and hit a tree. Hartley was a clerk at a local store.
- Jeffrey Brian Youngren, 42: The Elgin man was driving his Dodge on westbound Interstate 20 around 7 a.m. when the pickup ran into the median and hit a bridge support beam near Seegars Mill Road in the Camden area, state troopers said. Weather played a role in the wreck, the Kershaw County coroner and the troopers said. Youngren died at the scene. He worked for the county parks department.
Tuesday
- Windy Newton, 45, and Nicolette Green, 43: Newton, of Shallotte, N.C., and Green, of Myrtle Beach, were in the back of an Horry County jail van about 6 p.m. when it hit floodwater on U.S. Highway 76 a half-mile from the Little Pee Dee River near Nichols. The small Marion County town has struggled with flooding in recent years. The van was swept off the road. Two deputies could not free the women, who were mental health patients being taken to hospitals. They drowned inside the submerged van. The deputies were rescued. Barriers were blocking the road because of the flooding, but Horry County's sheriff said it was not clear if the deputies had gone around them.