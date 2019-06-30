EUTAW SPRINGS — Anyone driving down state Highway 6 into this small Orangeburg County community might not recognize the battlefield out their car window.
Approaching a fork in the road, it’s easy to miss what looks like an unassuming cemetery. Those reading the small wooden sign will learn this is the Eutaw Springs Battlefield, site of a 1781 encounter many consider South Carolina's last significant battle in the American Revolution.
Sitting behind a simple brick wall and rusted, loosely hung iron gates are several markers explaining the battle's significance. There's also the grave of Maj. John Majoribanks, a British military officer killed in the conflict.
At the nearby Bell’s Family Restaurant, a few guests linger around lunchtime. Lisa Nester, a Holly Hill native who has been employed at Bell’s for five years, was familiar with the Revolutionary War site but said few ever mention it.
“Since I’ve been here, none of the guests have mentioned it or made it known that they visited,” she said.
In a way, the site could serve as a metaphor for South Carolina's role in the Revolutionary War: It's marked and known by some, but not nearly as visible or celebrated as it could be.
And while governments aren't doing as much as they once did, others are stepping in to try to fill the void.
Doug Bostick, director of the S.C. Battleground Trust, is among those seeking to draw attention to the state's Revolutionary War and Civil War history, an effort that, like the history itself, is continually being updated.
"What's shocking is we're still finding stuff every month," he said. "That wouldn't necessarily surprise me if that were in Jasper County or Williamsburg County, but in Charleston County? We don't know everything we think we know."
The wars in South Carolina
Many historians have felt that South Carolina's role in the Civil War — the cradle of secession where the Confederacy fired the first shots — worked to obscure its significant role in the Revolutionary War, said historian Eric Emerson, director of the S.C. Department of Archives and History.
"It's indisputable that South Carolina played this decisive, pivotal role in the American Revolution," Emerson said. "Nationally, you hear about Lexington and Concord and Valley Forge, but the war is really won by the patriots here, and it's lost by the British here."
More Revolutionary War battles and skirmishes were fought on South Carolina soil than in any other state. With colonists often torn between the patriot cause and loyalist leanings, it also resembled a bloody civil war here.
While patriots scored a big 1776 victory by repulsing the Royal Navy off Sullivan's Island, a battle commemorated today as Carolina Day, their fortunes had flipped completely by the summer of 1780 when Charleston fell and British troops scored a major win in Camden. But the British couldn't consolidate their hold over the state and use it as a stronghold from which to move north against George Washington and the rest of the patriot army.
British Gen. Charles Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown not long after leaving the state, a little more than a month after the Battle of Eutaw Springs.
The state's role in the Civil War was more symbolic. South Carolina was the first to secede, fired the war's first shots and was left in a ruinous state with its capital city torched at the war's end.
While the Union established a significant military presence around Port Royal Sound, most of the state's battles were Confederate victories that kept the Union from taking Charleston and its vital railroad link to Savannah.
"In the American Civil War, South Carolina's role is largely symbolic," Emerson said, adding that most of the fighting took place around Charleston during the war while the outcome was determined by fighting in other states. Still, "Fort Sumter takes on this very symbolic position in the minds of the nation, and Charleston does, as well," he said.
'Just a different time'
Of course, preserving and interpreting where all the fighting occurred has been an effort much like the wars themselves: brief significant bursts of action and long spells of inaction.
The nation's Bicentennial celebration in 1976 led to a broad federal push to preserve and interpret the nation's history, but that effort gradually ebbed. In 1991, historians helped create a new nonprofit, the South Carolina Battlefield Preservation Trust, to pick up the slack. Bostick said the trust has launched a database project to identify all relevant military sites here.
"We knew we needed to be more intentional about our preservation work rather than waiting for a development announcement and say, 'Oh no!' " he said. "We probably have close to 70 percent of them, but there are an awful lot still out there."
A few already are public parks that interpret the battlefield, and many others are protected by easements but not necessarily open to the public. Still others are all around, such as the earthen fortification that now serves as the 11th tee at the Charleston County Club or the earthen lines running across Mount Pleasant near Christ Church and Boone Hall Plantation.
The recent prosperity, particularly in the Charleston area, has served as a sort of double-edged sword. It has brought in more donations and support for preservation work "but real estate is never going to be any cheaper than it is today," Bostick said.
Emerson said work by nonprofits and other volunteers is needed to expand the protection and interpretation of key war sites.
"It's just a different time we find ourselves in. It takes a lot more legwork by historians and just people who are interested in their communities," Emerson said. "It takes a lot more work on their part to accomplish these things."
Last battle
Millions of people have driven through one of South Carolina's final Civil War battlefields with no clue they were doing it.
Of course, the battle of Tullifiny Crossroads in Jasper County is not marked from Interstate 95, despite its standing as the only battle fought by The Citadel's full Corps of Cadets, as well as a rare engagement when the infantry, naval officers and marines fought together.
But those driving around Coosawhatchie will find affordable fried chicken at the Tiger Express, some hand-painted signs advertising a variety of flavors for Shinetown Moonshine and a newly installed Confederate flag put up only a few months ago. The Sons of Confederate Veterans' flag is protected by a simple shack with video surveillance cameras.
Bostick hopes to do more here, ideally purchasing the land between the Coosawhatchie and Tullifiny rivers where the fighting took place in December 1865.
“We have just acquired a conservation easement on a very small piece of land. We’re negotiating right now over a 300 acre-plus piece that’s the core of the battlefield," he said. "Even though I-95 cuts through it, the majority of the battlefield is undeveloped.”
Citadel history professor Kyle Sinisi said Tullifiny Crossroads was the battle where Citadel cadets fought and suffered casualties, unlike the corps' far more celebrated role in firing on the Union supply ship Star of the West at the dawn of the Civil War.
“It doesn’t factor enough into The Citadel’s history or at least The Citadel's sense of its history," Sinisi said. "It's not that Tullifiny doesn't have a presence (a mural in Daniel Library depicts the battle) or that there are cadets or alumni who don't know about it. It's just the focus tends to be on the Star of the West, and that's a terrible shame because somebody was killed and a bunch of guys were wounded at Tullifiny."
Bostick said the key to raising awareness of and interest in these battles is promoting the stories that unfolded there, such as the impression Citadel cadets made on a Confederate sergeant from Georgia, who wrote in his memoirs, "Those Charleston people are the damned politest people I've ever been around in my life. (Because the cadets always were asking permission to fire)."
With enough interest, the battlefield could become a park, complete with trails, interpretive signs and maps explaining the battle. Time will tell if that comes to pass.
"People whiz by every day on I-95 and don’t realize they’re driving through the middle of a pretty significant battlefield,” Bostick said. "We need people engaged in this."