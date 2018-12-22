Richard's Bar & Grill, an East Cooper dive bar and lunch spot on U.S. Highway 17 whose owner has strong feelings about government regulations, shut down in 2018 after the state revoked its alcohol licenses.

Owner Richard Ruth, 79, previously declared he would run for governor because he was upset about limits on gambling, and he simply ignored Charleston County's smoking ban at Richard's. He was never cited for allowing smoking because, according to the Sheriff's Office, no one complained, but state authorities seized gambling machines from the bar in both 2017 and 2018.

The 2017 incident led to the revocation of the bar's liquor licenses.

“I ain’t going nowhere, and they can kiss my redneck ass," said Ruth, who vowed to fight.

However, the bar was padlocked in October, and no appeal had been filed by December. Ruth still owns Richard and Momma Jane’s Bar & Grill in Holly Hill, which remains open.

