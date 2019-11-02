MOUNT PLEASANT — Some residents, upset by high water bills, have been disturbed to learn the manufacturer of Mount Pleasant Waterworks' new network of "smart" meters has had problems in other cities, including one that prompted an $8.6 million settlement in Georgia last year.

The problems in Atlanta, in DeKalb County, involved an earlier model of smart water meter manufactured by Sensus, the manufacturer of MPW's new meters. The North Carolina company also had problems in other cities with those water meters, and in the early 2010s with smart electric meters that were blamed for causing fires in U.S. cities and in Canada.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks General Manager Clay Duffie said the utility's new Sensus SRII meters have been tested and there's no reason to believe they aren't working properly. They are not the Sensus iPerl meters that caused problems in Georgia and other states.

“We don’t use that meter," Duffie said. "We have no reason to believe these (SRII) meters are wrong."

Some customers remain unconvinced, however, because they have faced high water bills that they can't seem to explain. Several have put their names on a potential class-action lawsuit filed in May that alleges town residents have "paid excessive charges for water and wastewater services that did not align with their actual usage."

Brickyard resident David Northrup isn't a party to that lawsuit, but he is among town residents who believe they've been charged too much. He said the monthly water bills for his house were in the $50 to $75 range for 25 years, until this summer, when they spiked to $250 and $350.

"We don't have a pool, and have a well for the lawn," he said, ruling out irrigation as a possible cause.

"I called (MPW) and said either the meters are malfunctioning or the billing system is awry," Northrup said. "A customer service lady at one point said that perhaps I needed to call Ghostbusters."

If there were a large water leak, he said, it apparently fixed itself because his October bill was $73.

Duffie, in a statement posted on MPW's website in October, said his own bill tripled during the summer. He said it was no mystery but was due to lawn and garden watering during hot, dry weather.

Aside from intentional watering and potential leaks, there are several reasons Mount Pleasant Waterworks customers could have seen higher bills in recent months. They include:

New water meters are more accurate than old ones. If older meters were missing some usage, new meters could result in higher bills, even if the amount of water used didn't change.

MPW raised rates again, starting July 1. Multiple rates that go into each water and sewer bill were increased. Added up, it was a 7 percent hike for the typical MPW residental customer who uses 5,000 gallons monthly — from $78.55 to $84.04.

But customers aren't complaining about an additional $5.49 monthly. Some have complained of bills that jumped by hundreds of dollars for reasons that don't seem clear.

Waterworks officials say there is a clear reason: Customers must have used a lot more water, possibly due to leaks they weren't aware of or because they didn't realize how much they were watering their lawns.

"We go out and find that they have their irrigation timer set for five hours a day," Duffie said. "At the end of the day, we provide customers with water 24/7, and it’s up to them how they use it."

Heavy water users also get extra large bills because MPW's rates spike for "excessive use" customers. Those who use more than 9,200 gallons in a month pay twice the base rate for additional water. Beyond 18,400 gallons a month, the rate is quadrupled.

Sensus is not the only company that's had trouble in recent years with smart meters, which transmit water or electricity use data electronically without the need for meter readers. Smart meters and automated meter-reading systems have been blamed for billing errors in many cities during the past decade.

Those stories include:

DeKalb County halted installation of Sensus smart meters amid protests over high water bills in 2016. In 2018, an $8.6 million settlement with Sensus and Kendall Supply called for the replacement of 47,500 iPerl model water meters manufactured prior to 2014, and replacement of associated radio transmitters.

In the Chicago suburb of Aurora in 2015, officials found that some Sensus iPerl meters had readings that kept changing "even though they were not hooked up to any water," The Chicago Tribune reported.

Another Chicago suburb, Tinley Park, had problems with a different brand of smart water meters, supplied by Severn Trent Services. The town received a settlement, but ongoing controversy led to a class-action lawsuit and the resignation of the public works director, according to multiple news reports.

Smart water meter problems, involving several manufactures, were also reported between 2010 and 2015 in Santa Fe, N.M.; Lake Wales, Fla.; West Point, Miss.; San Diego; Odessa, Texas; and multiple places in Arkansas.

Smart electric meters manufactured by Sensus were blamed for problems including house fires in the early 2010s in Philadelphia; Reno, Nev.; and Saskatchewan, Canada.

In many cases, utilities at first denied that there were any problems with the meters. Philadelphia Electric Co., for example, in 2012 initially blamed external problems for fires associated with Sensus meters, but later that same year decided to replace nearly 100,000 of them, according to reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer and WHYY.

Sensus provided only this two-sentence response to questions about its meters used in Mount Pleasant:

"Sensus, a Xylem brand, values the partnership we have with all of our customers. The Sensus residential water meters used by Mount Pleasant meet American Water Works Association (AWWA) standards for accuracy and carry a 15-year warranty."

At a Mount Pleasant forum on Oct. 29, all four candidates for two seats on MPW's board of commissioners expressed confidence in the utility's new water meters.

"My water bill is $48 a month," said candidate Julian "Hoppy" Hopkins, who said he became "100 percent confident" in the new water meters after attending an informational meeting the utility hosted Oct. 26.